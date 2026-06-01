The Ukrainian embassy managed to cancel a DANS order

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Just think about it!

This is an admission that our national security is subordinate to the ambassador of a foreign country.

Honestly, if it were the US ambassador, I wouldn't be shocked. If it were the ambassador of Great Britain or even France - the same. Our dependencies there can't even be hidden.

But what about Ukraine? The Ukraine to which we send aid in the form of weapons and money? The one for which the meme "Give me a penny" is popular? The poor country to which we express our sympathy by lining its flags on our state institutions... This is not any sympathy. This means one - belonging territory. And if the National Security Agency is under external command, then we really are.

This, I'm sorry, means a quiet coup!

It means that our state is led by external factors and trends unsuspected by society. It means that there is no point in going to any elections, in the people deluding themselves into making any decisions, when a third party, and a non-Bulgarian at that, can dictate the actions of the institution that is supposed to protect the very foundations of the state.

Forget the word sovereign!

Forget the word national!

Can you imagine the Bulgarian ambassador in London calling MI6 to change an order, and they changing it? Or the Bulgarian ambassador in Washington calling the CIA, and they changing their already issued orders? Or even in Ukraine?

But this is a fact in Bulgaria.

This, my dears, means only one thing - a loss for our country. Moreover, the loss is not hidden. It is demonstrative.

This is not even a scandal. This is something much bigger and more significant than some 104 illegally constructed buildings.

Some time ago, Levski wrote “People????“

Today we are raising the level of the question of “Bulgaria????“