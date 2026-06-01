Kaloyan Metodiev on the case of MP salaries: There was a huge outcry and they got scared

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There is no such managerial arrogance and stupidity! These are buffoons. This is what Kaloyan Metodiev wrote on his "Facebook"

Petar Vitanov, chairman of the progressive group, has just announced that they will reopen the Rules of Procedure in order to freeze their salaries. They passed it last night with 143 votes - "for". The same Vitanov was saying 2 hours ago that it depended on the Council of Ministers, not them. They are making Brownian movements!

There was a huge outcry and they got scared. And they are arrogant again! They increased their salaries last week (MP, ministerial). Now they will freeze the increase, if they can be trusted at all.

This is a management circus. They do all sorts of tricks to keep their money and privileges.

There is no money, we are under monitoring by the EC for excessive deficit, you took out a loan, you blew up the political cabinets.

Therefore, it is right to cut your salaries in half and then freeze them. Like the new government did in Hungary. And everyone along the chain.

If you are going to manage by trial and error, you better get out.