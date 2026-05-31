Zelensky: US produces only 60-65 anti-ballistic missiles per month, this is nothing

The US does not have enough production of anti-ballistic missiles, which can lead to a crisis in different parts of the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Russia is increasing its own production of ballistic missiles. I have sent a letter to the White House and the US Congress. I hope they will understand and respond“, the Ukrainian leader wrote.

According to Zelensky, the US currently produces approximately 60-65 anti-ballistic missiles per month. He stressed that this is nothing compared to the current challenges.

“This is not a secret and Russia knows it. We need to expand production. I asked the previous US administration and I ask the current administration to provide Ukraine with licenses to produce Patriot missiles,” the Ukrainian president added.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine could increase the production of missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

„This will help us. It will help the Middle East and any other country that the United States decides to help. Until we produce a European anti-ballistic missile system, we will need the support of the United States,“ he concluded.