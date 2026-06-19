Evgeniy Kanev: But if Lenin called these people useful idiots, the paid agents of the Kremlin are very dangerous

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Now that Radev has shone with all his Russian charm in Europe - I am thinking again about what kind of people are these people who voted for him.

In my opinion, these are two large social groups - each divided into two other groups.

(1) Russophiles

They are clear. People with a nested Soviet matrix, through which a painful loyalty to Russia has been implanted in their minds - regardless of whether it is Tsarist, Bolshevik or Putin's. They would serve every imperial motive of Russia, no matter what ideological packaging it is in. Because there - Grandfather Ivan, the Tsar-Bashi, Lenin, Stalin or simply Vanka with the tank that liberated us - jokes as countless as mother's milk.

But if Lenin called these people “useful idiots”, the paid agents of the Kremlin are very dangerous. They are fully aware that they are betraying Bulgaria, but they would sell their mothers for money. These are precisely the people in parliament, the media, and often in the services and the judicial system. They are the most dangerous enemies of Bulgaria - because they act in personal and against state interests.

The Russophiles secured about 20%, i.e. half of Radev's vote.

(2) Sovereignists - anti-globalists

The other main group are people who have no sentiment towards Russia, but for one reason or another hate the West, and have a nuanced attitude towards Europe - depending on whether it gives or demands from us.

The first group are the people who suffered economically from the transition, could not fit into the market economy and see in “globalism” a reason for losing their social and material status or a threat to it. In Radev's rhetoric, they see the defender of their interests like “Bulgaria first”, i.e. that the budget will take care of them in one form or another. Usually the EU is "them", and Bulgaria is "us". And Radev is the defender of their rights from the "Ursulas".

The second group is doing well economically - although they have little idea that their success is also due to market economics; or to EU funds. They think they can do without Europe; or with a Europe in which Bulgarians are "not second-hand", as they feel. For them, Radev is the man who will make the Europeans hear the “Bulgarian voice.”

Both groups hate Borisov and Peevski not only as kleptocrats and criminals, but also because they sell out their interests to either the “Ursuls” or the “Cowboys”.

They like Radev because of his national-patriotism, where pride in the past - but always with Russia together - opposes globalism and “sterility.”

In fact, the battle for Bulgaria is the battle for this second group of people - they gave the other 20% to Radev, but they can give it to the next tsar, bodyguard or violinist. Which scratches their pride and self-esteem.

And if for the first group I see some efforts in the Democrats to be won over with economic levers - the second group - which decides elections - is very far from their Focus and understanding of politics.

Because this group requires an emotional story about the national self-esteem and belonging of today's Bulgarians, which will excite them and win their trust.

That is the task.