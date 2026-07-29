Operation "Milk"! The Ukrainian army announced that the Kerch Strait has been completely blocked

The Ukrainian commander of the unmanned operations, Robert Brovdy, also known as "Magyar", said on Tuesday that the Kerch Strait has been blocked "indefinitely".

This became possible after 201 ships belonging to the so-called "shadow fleet" were hit during Operation "Milk", which has been underway since July 6 of Russia, the AP wrote.

In a Telegram post, Brody said that as of July 28, the total number included 129 ships in the Sea of Azov and 72 in the Black Sea.

He added that the figures did not include ships that had been targeted during the same period by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and other units of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Brovdy said that his drone operators had set a goal of hitting 221 ships, but that "practically none remained, except for the damaged ships that were converted into barges without their own engines".

He ended the post with the slogan: "We will stand. Moscow will fall."

According to Brovdy, 172 ships from the Russian "shadow fleet" had been hit by July 18.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "boasted" about a successful meeting with US President Donald Trump.