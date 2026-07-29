Despite the resistance of the prosecution, the Ministry of Interior and the services will exercise their powers even more firmly to uncover the great political corruption that emptied the treasury and led to ruin and poverty.

This was said by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at the beginning of the government meeting, BNT specified.

The reason for his words is the move by the prosecution to return the case against the head and employees of ViK-Burgas from Sofia to Burgas, although, according to the testimonies of the accused, there are people with immunity involved in it.

According to Radev, the more actively the Ministry of Interior and the services work, the more the prosecution hinders their work.

The Prime Minister expressed bewilderment both at the return of the case to Burgas and the mass recusal of prosecutors in the city on the case.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "At the beginning of the month, the police arrested employees of the Water and Sewerage Company - Burgas, headed by the executive director. During the interrogations, interesting confessions were obtained - about abuses on a huge scale. We are talking about hundreds of millions of leva that have flowed to party coffers and, even more importantly, to nationally known figures. This is where the really interesting things come in, because this is a serious chance to begin unraveling the great political corruption. And quite rightly, the Ministry of Interior, in compliance with the law, refers the case to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, because among the named individuals there are some with immunity. And this is where the problems begin. When it becomes clear that there are precisely such individuals, after procrastination and consultations at the highest level, it is decided to send the case back to Burgas, to the Burgas Prosecutor's Office. But they send it in such a way that the case travels for a week from Sofia to Burgas.

Radev added that what happened is leading to the fact that the employees of the Water and Sewerage Department – Burgas, under pressure from these same nationally known public figures, seeing the tacit support of the prosecutor's office to crush this case, are already wavering and starting to deny their initial testimony.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Such a shaming of justice can only be afforded by people who are either very scared or very dependent. And I do not want to believe that this is the face of the Bulgarian prosecutor's office – from the highest to the lowest level. And this is happening on the eve of the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council. An election that should show whether the judiciary is ready to free itself from the dependencies of the past. That is why we have declared that there will be no compromise with the professional and moral qualities of the candidates for leadership positions in the judiciary. That this choice will serve society and justice, not party interests."