Evgeniy Kanev: Radev won with promises to fight the oligarchic model, but in reality he works for it

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Without much surprise, Radev supported Yotova. It was not clear when the “party leadership” of the PB managed to gather to make a decision and with how many votes.

So, the PB and the BSP will stand behind Yotova.

It is obvious that the DB and the PP will stand behind Andrey Gyurov - for now, at least, no other clear candidate is known.

Borisov's game is the most complicated. It will be a second big blow for him if, within the framework of the year, GERB not only does not have a candidate, but even if they do, he is eliminated in the first round. That is why “concerned” against the “left” (but never the “Russophiles”), advocates for a common “right” candidate”. Clearly, Valchev is Plan B, and Plan A is to join forces behind Gyurov.

But although GERB's votes may be decisive in the second round - that's not what this post is about.

And how is the false choice of “right” versus “left” being imposed - with the help of many democrats. No, this division is a media trick of the oligarchy - which plays with both GERB and PB, as I have written many times.

But the game - if we want to win - is not Europe versus Russia. Although it is the most important, because Radev is obviously pushing us to the East. Because with this rhetoric we cannot win these + 500k that are needed.

The winning theme is (in)justice.

Radev won with it - with promises to fight the “oligarchic model”, but in reality he works for it. And I prove this here every day. And the budget is the apogee of this model.

This is precisely where Yotova's weak point lies. She can mimic with Euro-bureaucratic language; she can talk about democracy, about judicial reform and whatnot; she can even defend business with words - even though she is left-wing.

But she cannot afford to stand against Radev and so is forced to follow his policies and stands behind his blunders.

And the PP's signature to stop the budget will be the first test.

The big task of the Candidate of the European Democrats is not to call

to follow Europe - as was the case in the parliamentary elections - but to impose its values as Bulgarian, because they are also in our Constitution.

If the institutions - with a blatant example of the prosecutor's office - do not work, it is normal for people - especially outside Sofia - to seek justice in the “strong hand”.

And the task is precisely this - to show people how this hand does not help them, but digs even deeper into their pockets. In favor of the oligarchy.

That is why there were huge protests.