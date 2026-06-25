Krasimira Hadzhiivanova: At night, trucks are chased at breakneck speed in the far left lane of the Trakia Motorway. We

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I spend the longest hours on religion and virtues in the car, when we travel with the child on one of our so-called highways.

As I pray to God and all kinds of strength and energy while overtaking a truck, I don't remember praying at all on any other occasion in my life. I pray that the driver sees me, I pray that he is not asleep, I pray that he does not suddenly overtake another truck and we all end up in the ditch.

I have my own rules - first, I try not to travel on Sundays and Fridays, especially on Fridays.

This was commented on "Facebook" by Krasimira Hadzhiivanova.

Second, it should not be early in the morning, so that I do not get run over by someone who played in Studentski Grad a while ago, and then jumped into the car for a while.

Third, it should not be late at night and if not necessary - never at night, because I do not know if you have recently passed through Thrace at night and have seen trucks racing one after another and chasing each other in the left lane. If you see them at all in the dungeon, of course, because on the so-called highways at night you can't see anything - neither the TWO lanes dotted with huge holes and bumps, nor the trucks parked in the EMERGENCY lane, which are jostling there, often without any markings.

Fourth, fifth, sixth and twentieth - don't stop in the emergency lane, don't drive constantly on the left, don't drive fast on the right, or you'll hit a flat tire, a deep hole or protruding iron, or you'll fly out of the giant puddles of water when it rains.

I also pray for the so-called asphalt from TEMU on our so-called highways, from which selected people improved their lives for six generations to come, while others ruined it for six generations to come.

Because of the pilfering schemes of the RIA and the missing billions for the construction of the legendary Hemus highway, turned into villas, pools and cars. We stole the money and bought the villas, pools and cars faster than we built a new 10 km of highway.

Because of the "billions" kilometers of crooked and dark roads with confusing or missing signs and directions - the first pride of the stand-up artist who ruled for 20 years.

Because the most economical, ecological and logical transport - the railway, continues to be like in a fourth world country, instead of being preferred, developed and promoted. At the expense of promoting, lobbying and protecting certain bus transport companies, some of which we know were reporting thousands of euros a month to Sarafov, his relatives and who knows who else.

Because of the lack of responsibility, the evasion of numbers, the throwing of dust in people's eyes.

I don't know if there is another country in Europe where they lose their children at such a furious rate. We still don't have a children's hospital, we drive our children on the roads, we collect money for their treatment abroad with special campaigns.

I look around and see that we are turning into some neurotic animals who wonder if they will survive from Sofia to Burgas, so that they can take their child to the sea for 10 days this year.

Our nervous systems are honed to the limit, because here you have to analyze and interpret data, just to perform an elementary action, like going 300 kilometers from home without someone hitting you on the road.

We all have our eyes trembling, wondering whether we will protect our children on the roads, at school, whether we will have the money to provide them with ANY decent secondary education, whether they eat junk that we personally buy for them because the packaging says it is food, whether we have done enough for their emotional intelligence, while we have expressed our civic position in the squares thousands of questions that the state has abdicated, and will they learn by heart Haiduti that in the fifth grade this was one of the most important skills.

We all want our children to survive at the same time, but also to become independent, calm and responsible adults, and I just don't know if the two things in these conditions are not mutually exclusive.

Can you imagine that yesterday two mothers sent their children to the car, wished them success, hugged them and told them "Call them on the way and when you arrive" - and they never heard from them again?

Do you remember that a few years ago another lorry crashed into the oncoming lane of Trakia and wiped out an entire family, with only the little daughter surviving because she stayed in Sofia with her grandmother?

And then we were talking about concrete dividers, control over heavy goods transport and which lane lorries should drive in - it was clear how far we had come. Until raising the price of vignettes for these same crappy roads.

And so that we don't end tragically, or maybe so that we end just like that, I'm telling you that I'm writing this status again from the train to Varna.

If you remember, last year I described to you how the journey goes - first you take a side train to Sofia North, then you jump over the platforms and jump on the real train to Varna, but this is not described anywhere - a person orients himself based on his experience from other experiences (for example, at the post office, at the traffic police, etc.).

This year it's like that again, but a foreigner appeared on the platform, who conducted a survey with the few English-speaking citizens to find out how, on the hell, to get to the real train to Varna.

Last year I didn't have cash to buy something from the restaurant car, and so I stood there, thirsty and miserable, because "you can't pay with a card".

That year I prepared myself and I took money, but now there is no restaurant car.

We have been traveling since 7 am, according to the plan we will arrive in Varna at 14.50 and THERE IS NO WHERE TO BUY WATER, coffee or anything.

There is none. There is not even a vending machine. Maybe if you go dying of thirst, you will get drunk and drink from the tap in the toilet despite the warning sign that it is not suitable for drinking. I bring a small bottle from Sofia and I only sip from it as a last resort, at the larger stations, and that is how I count down how long it is until the third (or whatever) largest city in Bulgaria.

Still, when traveling for one night to Varna, I prefer THIS to driving 1000 km through Burgas and back (because from there it is easier to get to Varna). I'll just take some money and a water bottle next year, and there won't be any surprises.

For everything else in life, dear fellow citizens, we have a nice expression - "don't let what your mother thinks happen to you", but we need to modernize it a bit.

"Don't let what your mother, in Bulgaria, thinks happen to you" sums up everything that can happen to you here, even the unthinkable.