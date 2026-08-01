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The Mass Inflow into Ceuta, the Geopolitical Context and the Circulating Theories of Foreign Intervention

At the end of July 2026, the Spanish enclave of Ceuta experienced the largest single migratory pressure in its recent history.

According to estimates by the Spanish authorities and the local government, between 49,000 and 60,000 people - mostly young men from Morocco - crossed the border in a matter of hours on July 30-31. Many of them swam or climbed over fences after Moroccan forces on the border apparently reduced or stopped controls. Most were returned quickly, but there were dozens of deaths (mostly drowning), chaos in the city, reports of looting and the declaration of a state of emergency. The Spanish government described what happened as a “violation of territorial integrity“ and deployed military forces, writes BlagoevgradOnline.bg.

This is not the first such episode. In 2021, Morocco already used a mass influx to Ceuta (about 8,000 people) as a tool of pressure after a diplomatic dispute with Spain. Experts call this practice “migration diplomacy“ or a hybrid instrument.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of a sharp rift between Spain and the Donald Trump administration, as well as with Israel. Since March 2026, the government of Pedro Sánchez has categorically denied the US the use of the joint bases in Rota and Morón, as well as Spanish airspace, for operations against Iran. The Spanish Foreign Minister and Prime Minister have repeatedly stated that this would be a violation of international law and that Spain will not be “accomplices“. Washington responds with harsh criticism and threats of trade restrictions.

In parallel, Spain takes one of the toughest positions in the EU towards Israel: recognition of Palestine, withdrawal of the ambassador, restrictions on arms trafficking and strong criticism of the operations in Gaza and against Iran. Morocco, for its part, maintains close relations with both the US and Israel (within the framework of the Abraham Accords and expanding military cooperation).

On social networks and in some Spanish political commentary, the claim quickly emerged that the mass invasion of Ceuta was encouraged or coordinated by the US and/or Israel as a form of punishment for the refusal of the bases and criticism of Israel. Supporters of this interpretation point to the following circumstances and indirect arguments:

These elements are actively distributed on social networks and in some alternative channels. They are shaping a narrative that the crisis is not just a Moroccan initiative, but part of a broader pressure on Spain over its independent stance on Iran and Gaza.

There is no public direct evidence – documents, leaks, testimonies or official admissions – linking the US or Israel to organizing or directing the influx.

The more established and recurring explanation among analysts and official Spanish sources is that Morocco acted alone (or with minimal external coordination), using a well-known tool. Possible motives for Rabat include: pressure over the sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla, domestic political considerations or a reaction to Spanish migration policy (including recent regularization measures).

The mass influx into Ceuta is a real and dramatic incident that reveals the vulnerability of Europe’s external borders and the ability of neighboring countries to use migration as leverage. The geopolitical tension between Spain on the one hand and the US and Israel on the other is well documented and acute. The theory that this pressure was encouraged or coordinated as punishment relies on temporal correlation, historical precedents, public statements and strategic interests.

Ivaylo Ivanov