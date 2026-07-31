Ranking determines the top 50 of the best seaside hotels in Northern Greece

Travel&Lifestyle magazine has determined the top 50 of the best hotels in Northern Greece, which ranking covers the regions of Halkidiki, Kavala and the island of Thassos, which are suitable for a summer vacation, writes travelnews.bg.
It does not include the city hotels in Thessaloniki, because they have a different focus. The most luxurious hotel in Northern Greece is Sani Asterias (5 stars) in the resort of Sani (Halkidiki), which offers exceptional luxury and sophistication with its houses by the coast. It is located on the first leg of Kassandra and has its own beach.
The award was presented by Miroslav Ivanov, editor-in-chief of Travel&Lifestyle magazine, personally to Kevin Kainz, general manager of Sani Asterias.
Second place goes to The Danai (5 stars) in Nikiti, which is located on the second leg of Sithonia in Halkidiki. Third place also goes to the resort of Sani – for the five-star jewel Porto Sani.
The most luxury hotels are in Halkidiki, with the Sani and Ikos chains being the best represented. Most hotels on the peninsula are renovated, but new and better offers are constantly being released. Halkidiki as a whole is starting to become a luxury destination, said Miroslav Ivanov.
The Travel&Lifestyle ranking is based on customer reviews on the booking platforms Booking, Hotels.com, Agoda, Tripadvisor, Facebook, Google, etc., as well as personal visits by our journalists. It includes properties that have exceptional comfort, location, furnishings and service.
T&L Top 50 of the best hotels in Northern Greece
- Sani Asterias, Sani (Halkidiki)
- The Danai, Nikiti (Halkidiki)
- Porto Sani, Sani (Halkidiki)
- Domes Noruz Kassandra, Hanioti (Halkidiki) - Adults Only
- Imaret Hotel, Kavala
- Ikos Oceania, Nea Moudania
- Ikos Olivia, Gerakini (Halkidiki)
- MERAVIA Leonardo Limited Edition - Adults Only, Afitos (Halkidiki)
- Avaton Luxury Beach Resort - Relais & Chateaux, Ouranopoli (Halkidiki)
- Zeus Eleva Kassandra Lagoon, Hanioti, (Halkidiki) - new
- Medite Kassandra Resort, Neia Mudania - new
- Sani Dunes, Sani (Halkidiki)
- Zeus Eleva Ajul, Agia Paraskevi (Halkidiki)
- Mount Athos Resort, Ierissos (Halkidiki)
- Eagles Villas - Small Luxury Hotels of The World, Ouranopoli (Halkidiki)
- Pomegranate Wellness Spa Hotel, Nea Potidea 9.5
- Sani Club, Sani (Halkidiki)
- Sani Beach, Sani (Halkidiki)
- Miraggio Thermal Spa Resort, Paliourion (Halkidiki)
- Sea Coast Resort, Yerakini
- Eagles Palace - Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Ouranopoli (Halkidiki)
- Acrotel Athena Pallas & Residenc, Elia (Halkidiki)
- Akrolithos Luxury Suites & Spa, Flogita
- Sandy Seaside Suites, Flogita
- Cavo del Sol, Sarti (Halkidiki)
- Meli Suites, Thassos Island
- Alexandra Golden Boutique Hotel-Adults Only, Thassos Island
- NŪSA suites & villas, Pefkohori, (Halkidiki)
- SUN RESIDENCE Exclusive Seaside Suites, Polychrono (Halkidiki)
- Zest Thassos Luxury Retreat, Thassos Island
- Antigoni Seaside Resort, Ormos Panagias, (Halkidiki)
- Flamingo View Suites & Villas, Nea Potidea, (Halkidiki)
- Alexandra Elegance Bridging Generations, Thassos Island
- Oniro Boutique Hotel, Toroni (Halkidiki)
- Potidea Palace Hotel, Nea Potidea (Halkidiki)
- Rigas Boutique Hotel & Spa, Afitos, (Halkidiki)
- White Suites Resort- Adults Only Hotel, Afitos (Halkidiki)
- Sea Coast Resort, Yerakini (Halkidiki)
- Secret Paradise Hotel & Spa, Nea Kalikratia
- Anassa Boutique Living, Nikiti, (Halkidiki)
- Afitis Boutique Hotel, Afitos (Halkidiki)
- Zelia Halkidiki, part of Destination by Hyatt - Adults Only, Nea Potidea (Halkidiki)
- Olympion Sunset, Fourka (Halkidiki)
- Aegean Melathron Thalasso Spa Hotel, Kallithea (Halkidiki)
- Ammoa Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, Nikiti (Halkidiki)
- Trypiti Resort Blue Dream Palace and Hive Water Park, Thassos Island
- Myra Hotel, near Kavala
- Ammon Zeus Luxury Beach Hotel, Kallithea, (Halkidiki)
- Alia Palace Hotel - Adults Only 16+, Pefkohori, (Halkidiki)
- Krotiri Resort, Agios Nikolaos (Halkidiki)