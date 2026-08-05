In Odessa: On the beach under drones and Russian bombs

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The "Langeron" beach in Odessa is full this summer too - children are playing, young people are jumping into the sea, music is playing from the beach bars. However, a pickup truck with a mobile anti-aircraft system is parked nearby, with three soldiers on duty. Russia could attack the port city with drones or cruise missiles at any moment, writes ARD.

Air alert - but most people stay on the beach

Alina, who sells dried fish on the beach, told the German public media that business has not been going well lately because of the constant Russian attacks. She constantly has to abandon her goods and hide in the shelter - it's a good thing it was nearby.

And indeed, the air raid sirens sound again. But almost no one reacts - most people stay on the beach, the children continue to play. For them, the sirens have already become an everyday occurrence.

Fortunately, nothing happens this time. On some days, however, there are dozens of warnings of possible air strikes on Odessa. The target of Russian attacks is usually the port facilities, which are only a few kilometers from the beach.

"Children need a break"

Serhiy has arrived in Odessa with his family for the first time after a six-year break. He is from Nikopol, which is closer to the frontline fighting. "It's terrible here in Nikopol. Drones fly over every day and there is artillery fire. It seems calmer here, the children need a break," Serhiy told ARD.

Viola sells necklaces, magnets and captain's hats for tourists at a stall. According to her, people in Odessa have learned to live with the constant threat. "We are people of flesh and blood. Of course we are afraid, but over time you get used to it," she told the German public media.

"A person adapts"

"The psyche is starting to adapt. Despite the massive shelling yesterday, we continued sales, and the strikes were intense," notes Viola, who can already recognize the "Shahed" missiles and drones from afar. Despite this, the people stayed on the beach, she says, adding: "They stayed like us, and when we asked them where they were from, they answered - from Kiev. Then we told them: we are brothers in suffering".

It may sound strange, but Odessa has retained some of its lightness, despite the fierce war being waged. When the heat subsides in the evening, the cafes and bars in the old city fill with people. And the main goal of the Russians - the port - is just two steps away. In Odessa, the joy of life and the threat are often only a few hundred meters from each other, explains ARD.

The danger should not be underestimated

The chairman of the Ukrainian Ports Union, Dmytro Barinov, loves his city for this very reason. He admires the local people, who have retained their confidence and resilience. At the same time, however, he warns them not to underestimate the dangers.

Many holidaymakers from Kharkiv or other eastern parts of the country like Odessa because it is their only chance to relax by the sea. The city is relatively easy to get to, and children can play by the sea. "To enjoy the sun and the beach," says Barinov. "Unfortunately, they often ignore the situation. We have very serious cases of people being injured or killed in Russian strikes. This should not be allowed."

Author: Stefan Laak ARD