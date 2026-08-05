Putin announces creation of new branch of troops in Russian army: Denis Lyamin to be commander

Russian President Vladimir Putin today appointed Denis Lyamin as commander of the future Russian troops for unmanned systems, which will be responsible for the use of drones on the battlefield, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Until now, Lyamin served as chief of staff of the Russian group of troops "Center".

Putin announced the appointment as part of, in his words, "improving" the military structure at a time when the war in Ukraine is halfway through its fifth year.

"Everyone knows that we have made a decision to create a new branch of troops - Troops for Unmanned Systems. The task arose to find a person who would have performed his duties in the best possible way. One of the most qualified specialists in this field is considered to be Denis Igorevich Lyamin, who until now had been fighting within the "Center" group of troops as chief of staff," Putin said at a televised meeting with senior military officials in the Kremlin, quoted by TASS.

Addressing Lyamin, the Russian president stressed that the new branch of troops has yet to be formed.

"I want to express the hope that you, and so do the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff, being one of the most qualified specialists, as I have already said, will complete the formation of the new branch of troops for unmanned systems and will head it in the near future" Putin also pointed out.

Lyamin is a graduate of the Tank Command School and has served for a long time in the ground forces.

Putin described the "Center" group of troops as key in Moscow's efforts to seize the entire Donetsk region, which is a top priority for Russia.

Putin announced at the same meeting that the current commander of the "Center" group of troops Valery Solodchuk will be transferred to the position of head of all the army's logistics services, and Colonel General Andrei Ivanov, who previously served as commander of the "East" group of troops, Reuters notes.