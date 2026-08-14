Liar vs. Pseudo-pedophiles

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Children, pedophiles, children, pedophiles... Come on, please! Neither children are children, nor pedophiles are pedophiles. Get a gynecological examination and see if these children

have not been deflowered, and how many years ago. Don't even wish for the latter,

because you'll worry.

For those who don't understand - children have sex long before they are officially allowed to buy cigarettes. This is life in its concrete form.

As a medical intern, I happened to be present at an abortion of a 13-year-old girl, and not from the contingent. According to the law - a child, but according to biology - a woman. You tell me who's wrong.

When you do something stupidly, it doesn't mean you didn't do it. When you rely on various tricks, some loopholes in legal procedures, it doesn't mean you're innocent. When do you become sane? At 18? And at 18 minus one day is different, right? What if your mother lied to you about exactly what time she gave birth to you, how will you know when you become an adequate bearer of the consequences of your arrogance and stupidity? And when does one become a pedophile and, most importantly, how?

Let's do an experiment. Go back to your memories and admit to yourself whether you've ever had sex with someone under 18. Or have you always known exactly how old the person opposite you is?

In this line of thought, are you a pedophile?

Right? The line is so thin that at times it is absent.

Only in the contingent is it visible from afar, because there, having a belly bulge at 15 years old is standard.

Yes, well! Justice, which should be protected by the laws

is not working for us. There are breaches at almost all levels. Often the victims turn out to be

culprits with clever procedural tricks.

That is why our order is like this. Something like an attempt to take justice into private hands. But the problems here are similar to those that arose during the French Revolution. Lawlessness or total lawlessness reaches such proportions that after a year the leaders of the revolution are killed by the madness of the revolution itself.

Yes! Pedophiles, and proven ones at that, escape the law like worms. This cannot help but irritate and arouse a desire for revenge. But is this revenge? Were you a pedophile? Should I kill you tomorrow in that case?

Laws were created some seven thousand years ago.

To protect people from people.

Tears fall and tears are wiped away. Makeup is put on and taken off.

Clothes are put on and taken off. But regret is like an ass... or like

the heart (whichever one likes) – everyone carries it and shows it at

the right moment.

But once taken, life does not return.

Therefore, from now on, kill with understanding and moderation. Thanks.