How safe and how fair is life in Bulgaria, the country with the most police officers, law enforcement officers and justi

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How safe and how fair is life in Bulgaria, the country with the most police officers, law enforcement officers and justice officers in the world?

First I must point out that it is not safe and fair at all, but this is not from today. Another issue is that lately it has not been at all safe and fair.

Secondly I will note that the new government has not had /and there is no way it has had time/ to make it fair in its 100 days of existence.

Thirdly I will note, however, that in its 100 days of existence the government has done absolutely nothing to make it better, and in some respects has simply let it run its course, as it has been running, if not worse.

Another issue is the government's claims, to which I will pay special attention.

Let's start with Bansko.

Some institute, foundation or whatever it was brought 200 /if I'm not mistaken/ Jewish children from different parts of the world to have fun /or train/ in Bansko.

Now, even the deaf and dumb know that when there is a large group of Jewish citizens in a certain territory, due to the increased risk of terrorist acts, they are subjected to special security.

In this case, this was not done at all.

The police came and went, leaving the unacceptable actions of the tourists themselves without consequences, until finally the neo-Nazis took matters into their own hands, came with the appropriate signs and marks to show the Jewish children /I am using this word very carefully now/ that this is not Israel /where, by the way, they are also not at ease/, but a country where Nazi excesses, be they verbal or with body parts, are completely permissible, and the police come... and go.

To top it all off, the Prime Minister, who is clearly suffering from the August heat, informed us that foreigners should have been careful how they fought kept in our country.

Commendable.

Now we will talk about two foreigners who complied with the Prime Minister's requirements and were careful.

Two Nepalese unfortunates who allowed themselves to talk on a street in a city while being careful.

But the Nazi sects are not asleep. They notice them, attack them, and, thank God, they don't beat them to death, as other followers of the modern swastika will do days later.

Later it will turn out that by chance these attackers of the Nepalese unfortunates /who came here to work for 4 euros an hour, because these so-called “children”, Bulgarian citizens for 4 euros won't even budge/ were attacked and partially beaten by the same “persons known to the police”.

So, these Nepalese unfortunates somehow escaped their lives, and our native police found the criminals by chance because they had also participated in the other, bigger crime that ended in death.

So the mother of one of these children /I'm still careful when I say this word/ says that her child was captured by skinheads 2 years ago years that she has repeatedly, but repeatedly contacted the police about their gatherings, but... nothing.

Now, when it becomes clear that skinhead, Nazi, racist or whatever gangs are rampant in the home town of the Minister of Internal Affairs, now a police chief is telling us that there was /NOW BE VERY CAREFUL/ in each district an officer who monitored the groups on Facebook.

Hey, I was about to faint at that.

We are clearly talking about a police organization from the last century, because everyone who is from this century knows that it, life, is composed, organized, coordinated, etc. entirely on social networks.

But the Bulgarian police /I thank you especially, Mr. Prime Minister/ have upgraded and now have ONE, I REPEAT, ONE officer to monitor the groups, and that on Facebook.

I can now imagine what the competencies of this officer are, but I don't want him to scare me.

Can I, esteemed Mr. Minister of the Interior, receive /but as you prefer, maybe by carrier pigeon/ information about the number of calls made by this mother from Plovdiv and the actions of the police on them.

Maybe in a table, maybe in verbal form. We, the citizens, should just call the police and see what actions follow from this.

This information could prove very useful in increasing our trust in the Bulgarian police, and... it could be the opposite.

This brings us to the murder, where five sadists kill an innocent person, in front of, as it turns out later, a dozen more like them.

I would like to know what data and developments the Bulgarian police have made on them, especially in the last 100 days of the new government's rule.

Because it is not enough that we have posts that harass every owner of 1 gram of marijuana, when the social network is teeming with crimes being prepared.

It is not enough to sign /we seem to have only reached it verbally/ an agreement with a corrupt country, where corruption is a form of state governance, and representatives of democratic forces are thrown into prison with sentences issued quickly by the very court, subordinate to the very Prime Minister of neighboring Turkey.

So I was saying that it is not enough to reach agreements for general control over corruption with the most corrupt country, and at the same time to leave people's signals without consequences, and one /ONE/ of your employees to monitor the social network, where the lives of young people, and not only them, are based.

And finally, I want to say something extremely selfish and egotistical.

I, and I suppose many, many other Bulgarian citizens, have an urgent need for justice and fairness for the past, but we have an even more urgent need for creating security and fairness for the present and the future.

And it won't happen with police cameras lying in wait, nor with reporting the “caught” criminals, as every 1 gram of marijuana is considered a separate crime, even less with one employee /oh, my God/ in the district, who is responsible for the social network, which, note, is Facebook, and it will happen when Bulgarians and foreigners feel safe on the streets of Bulgaria.

Something that currently cannot be said about the situation in the country.

And if 100 days are not enough to build some meaningful concept of security in our little country, then at least they are enough to feel a new spirit in the management of processes.

A spirit in which declamation gives way to actions, and the results are the police coming and protecting us.

Because you are good at declamation, I admit that.