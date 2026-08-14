Christian Škvarek: A huge part of the decline is real

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Of all the possible reasons for the brutal murder in Plovdiv, these days a number of prominent liberals decided to blame exactly... the "March for the Family" and all conservative people in general. Even Manol Peykov mentioned us by name.

I'm generally used to being blamed for everything, but this time I'm sincerely wondering if you have a connection with the main brain and do you even remember what you yourself have accused us of until now?

- When for years we talked about how neglected children and young people are, about the need for stricter parental control, for strict measures by the state, for the return of discipline in school and so on, you called us authoritarians. The next moment you hold us responsible for the actions of a gang of totally deranged kids, some of them runaways from their parents, with zero discipline, responsibility and complete disrespect for authority. A product of everything we fought against when you accused us of “bringing back the Social“.

- When we talk about the dangers of social networks, trends, subcultures, the Internet and the potential restriction of young people's access to them, you tell us that we are “retrograde“ and “living in the Middle Ages“. “Leave the young people alone, you scoundrels.“ The next moment you hold us responsible for the actions of young people who have gathered, irradiated and embittered themselves entirely in the cesspool called TikTok.

- When any of us even mentioned any decline in society, decay in the family or excessive deconstruction of any basic, social norm, you attacked us for attacking Europe, the transition and democracy. Now, when this decay becomes obvious and manifests itself in the complete brutalization of young people, you panickedly try to pin it on someone else.

- For years you have been mocking us for being outdated Christians who want to impose priesthood, the Creed and religion on children, while they should have been left “to be themselves“, to seek, experiment and develop their own beliefs. Now we are suddenly responsible for the actions of a group of little Satanists who haven't even smelled communion, open fans of metal bands whose vocalists literally burned down churches.

And maybe while you were fighting against our "retrogradeness" on behalf of the JenZs and their sacred freedom to "be yourself", it just didn't occur to you that there would be those who would decide that "being yourself" means becoming a sadistic freak? That not every rebellion against parents and society of "awake, young people" is a good thing and necessarily expresses itself in protesting on the yellow cobblestones, and it can also be expressed in... organizing pedophile hunts? Maybe it's time to talk again about restoring the authority of the teacher, the parent and the adult.

Maybe it's time to get your head out of the sand and stop believing that democracy must necessarily be reduced to the freedom of the individual, especially the adolescent.

And finally admit that a huge part of the decline that your opponents have been talking about for years - of values, family, norms and society as such, is real. And it was he, and not Mitrofanova, Yolo Denev or the “Proceeding for the Family“ who gave birth to this brutal pathology in Plovdiv.