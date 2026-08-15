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There are good reasons for Burgas to be chosen as the host of „Eurovision 2027“.

The first is the hall - this is the most important thing for holding this event. The hall in Burgas is new. It has the necessary capacity in terms of height, size and generally has everything you need. And this is very important.

The second reason is that Burgas is on the sea and because of all the resorts around the city, the bed capacity is at a very high level. That is, all those wishing to visit Bulgaria during „Eurovision 2027“ will have somewhere to stay.

The third reason is the airport. There is an airport in Burgas.

And fourth , but not least, the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev is an absolute incompetent. He is incompetent in every respect.

And yet, do not forget that the decision for Burgas to host was hardly made by Milena Milotinova. Most likely, this decision was made by the EBU. For them, it is essential that their conditions are met so that they can realize a good product.

The most important thing is that “Eurovision 2027“ will be in Bulgaria!

This is a huge advertisement for our homeland and we will only benefit from the many tourists who will come, visit our country and will certainly be satisfied.