Itso Hazarta: The hardest part was done by Dara and her team. The rest is in the hands of each of us!

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Months ago, the day after Dara won Eurovision, I felt like telling you a story. I'll do it today - belatedly, but I think the moment is right.

This was commented on by MEP Hristo Petrov - Itso Hazarta on "Facebook".

Last fall, I was invited and visited Chemnitz - a city in the eastern part of Germany, better known to those like me (and the older ones) by its old name Karlmarksstadt. The city was the capital of culture for 2025, just like Plovdiv was seven years ago. People had invested a lot of time, effort and money in order for the city to receive this status. During the two days there, I saw many interesting cultural landmarks, as well as very pleasant and hospitable people. However, the strongest impression I had was my conversation with the mayor and more precisely these words of his: "The number of overnight stays in the city increased by 80%, and in the region - by 46%.

The state, the municipality and the business are now in much better sync after everything we did together. The best thing, in my opinion, is that the self-confidence and life of the people here have improved significantly - they saw how foreigners take selfies in places that they themselves had been passing by for years and did not notice, simply because they were used to them. They began to appreciate their city and everything we have much more."

I also asked him about the choice of the city itself. He replied: "It was difficult, contested, there were dissatisfied people, there were many arguments and quarrels. At some points in the preparation it seemed that we wouldn't be able to make it. In the end, however, the result is more than good.".

In addition to the galleries and historical buildings, people had turned literally everything into an attraction - the garages in front of the panel blocks, the old tram depot and whatnot.

There was also a great exhibition about the history of graffiti culture in the city. All this - with joint efforts.

Why am I telling this story?

One week of Eurovision is not six months of the capital of culture, I know... and yet Burgas has everything it takes to make this event memorable. In my opinion, at least half of the visitors will come to Sofia and other places in Bulgaria. They will see what we are used to and sometimes don't appreciate... and maybe they will help us love it a little more.

Dara and her team did the hardest part. The rest is up to each of us.