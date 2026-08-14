Georgi Kaschiev: The Danube level at the Kozloduy NPP shore pumping station continues to fall ominously

The Danube level at the Kozloduy NPP shore pumping station (BPS) continues to fall ominously by 1-2 cm/day. Today it was 20.55 m above sea level. Forecasts show a continuing trend for the level to fall. This was written on Facebook by energy expert Georgi Kaschiev.

„In addition, Hungary has already begun to build something like a temporary dam of submerged barges and engineering facilities after the Paks NPP. The goal is to raise the river level at the plant by 1.2 m and ensure its operation. When this happens, huge volumes of water will not reach the Kozloduy NPP and the situation will dramatically worsen“, Kaschiev also wrote.

“According to my information, according to the plans, when the water level in front of the BPS drops to 20.50 m, the units should begin unloading to a lower power. The critical level is 20.30 m, at which the units should be unloaded to 2-3%“, the energy expert points out.

“In the event of a further drop, the BPS pumps should be turned off so that they do not fall into cavitation mode. The optimistic scenario is for both units to remain at a power of a few percent. The pessimistic scenario is for them to be stopped, brought into a deep subcritical state and cooled“, Kaschiev concludes.