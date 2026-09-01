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You vile bastards!

Putin is winning the war. Not as I wanted - to Lviv on the third day, but he is winning it overwhelmingly. A quick victory would have been a continuing agony for Russia and isolated it from its natural allies.

With the Anaconda strategy (it may not have been a strategy, but pure Russian stupidity, corruption, and poor organization, but it doesn't matter, because the result is the same), Putin weakened Europe and dragged it into the Ukrainian swamp, dragged the US and China into a complex geopolitical competition, and continues to play chess, not backgammon, as the primitives on both sides of Facebook want.

Trump tried to negotiate with him a year ago, then deceived him, then Trump himself was tricked by Israel against Iran, and now the US is returning to the spirit of Anchorage, because they tried to sink Putin, but failed.

This won't last forever, and Ukraine is already completely exhausted.

Putin has only really started hitting it now. And the results are in.

Things are moving towards Kiev's capitulation. If it happens by the end of the year, it means a completely different leadership of the EU next year. Regardless of the looming disaster for Trump in the midterm elections.

He weakened America so much with the Great Again that nothing will be able to help it. Besides, the processes had started before him - he has not contributed much. The previous president shook hands with the air.

The most ridiculous thing is the clever propaganda.

It now contradicts itself within hours, not months, as it cleverly did before, but events are pressing it.

In one day you can read, in the clever media around the world and in our country, that Putin is losing the war and is facing an internal coup, but is crushing Kiev with continuous strikes, Russia is weak and therefore strikes and will attack NATO at any moment, the Russians are facing a revolt because Zelensky struck a refinery in Crimea, and Ukrainian stores are empty, there are revolts against the president in Kiev, not in Moscow,

Ukraine has no effective air defense or missiles, but is winning the war, Zelensky is mired in corruption and is being investigated by the US, but Putin's legs are shaking while he meets with Xi and Modi, Europe is reducing its loans to Ukraine, which the media calls aid, but everything is presented as unwavering support, Russia tore off territory from Ukraine the size of Bulgaria, but they ask why it didn't conquer Kiev in three days.

Well, here's why!

Because you are stupid and you didn't understand at all what happened to you and why it happened to you.

It happened because you acted unfairly.

Because you tried to get along with people who are superior to you, who are of a higher class than you, more intelligent and have character, unlike you. And who have done nothing to you.

You tried to rip Russia apart in order to get your hands on its resources with the hypocritical pathos of exporting democracy.

Just as the communists exported revolution, so you are exporting democracy.

You lost because you believe that you are the center of the world with your slimy pedantry and can command who and how should live according to your talentless liberal model.

A worthless shock, for whom life is a project and an event, not life.

Western propaganda was misleading and self-deceiving about the war in Ukraine from the very beginning and quite logically lost it.

It is not bad to remember the names of the local yellow-blue activists and supporters of the criminal Ukrainian regime, because many of them will flip the pancake very soon. You will not recognize them. I remember when some of them or their fathers in 1989 became blue democrats overnight, but they were communist nomenclature. They have no scruples about it.

The Ukrainian war is the topic of today for the people who are close to it. For us - Europeans.

The attitude towards it is a test of the moral compass, intellectual capacity and personal integrity of Europe.

And, as it turned out, the US too, because Trump sank after trying to outdo Russia and China and drowned in Netanyahu's Jewish mikveh in Iran.

Things went badly for Trump because he backed away from Anchorage. He is the leader of a sinking ship. There was nothing he could do except slow down the sinking. He accelerated it. But he played the fool and tried to sink Putin in this one year. He saw that he failed, and turned his back on Russia again. A complete idiot.

The defeat of Ukraine was predetermined by the US and the EU, who pushed it into this war, but they were not even able to mobilize forces to crush Russia after Putin's response in 2022.

The loss in Ukraine and the loss in Iran are a sign of decline. It may last a long time, it may be short-lived, but it is still decline. There are no signs of the opposite.

But it is good to remember who was Cain and who was Abel in this moral, existential, cultural, and aesthetic watershed.