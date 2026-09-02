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"Involved individuals acted on behalf of Russian state authorities": Berlin officially accuses Moscow of the provocations at Leipzig airport. What's next?

The German government waited nearly a month for authorities to investigate the case before officially accusing Russia of the attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport on August 4th. The drone, which was found near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane, was carrying explosives, but its detonator was apparently defective.

The Leipzig airport is an important supply hub for the Ukrainian armed forces. The federal prosecutor's office, which took over the investigation, described the incident as a "serious attack on the transport and logistics infrastructure in Germany".

"On behalf of the Russian state authorities"

"The individuals involved acted on behalf of the Russian state authorities", Interior Minister Alexander Dobrint said at a press conference yesterday. The investigators came to these conclusions because the drone equipment and the explosive substance, which was also found, have been used in other Russian operations. Dobrint warned that such provocations can be expected in the future: "We are not at war, but we are the daily target of hybrid military actions," he specified.

At least two drones were involved in the operation. The first was discovered on the night of August 4-5, and the second ten days later, near the airport. An antenna and various metal parts of drones were also found nearby. The antenna may have been intended to amplify the signal.

It is also unclear why the operation suffered a technical failure. The drones found were equipped with SIM cards, which allowed them to be controlled via a mobile connection. However, the drone batteries were not suitable for very long-distance flights. Investigators also found a DNA trace on the drone at the airport. "The technology established on site and the interaction between the individual elements can be assessed as professional", said Dobrint. However, the execution is considered amateurish and indicates the possible use of so-called disposable agents, which is "part of the well-known model of Russian hybrid operations in Europe," the German Interior Minister specified.

Germany is taking a number of measures against Russia

Germany will react decisively. The Russian Consulate General in Bonn will be closed, border control for Russian citizens will be strengthened, and the so-called The Russian House in Berlin will close its doors, Foreign Minister Johann Waddeful announced.

For years, the center, which opened during the German Democratic Republic in 1984, has been carrying out extremely controversial activities, often accused of carrying out propaganda under the guise of cultural and educational initiatives. The house is funded by the "Rossotrudnichestvo" agency, which is part of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The European Union officially defines "Rossotrudnichestvo" as a "tool for waging hybrid warfare".

The Kremlin reacted sharply to the German government's revelations. "Where is the evidence?" asked Vladimir Putin, who described Berlin's behavior as "a serious mistake." The Russian Foreign Ministry announced retaliatory measures, with Moscow expected to suspend the work of the "Goethe Institute" on the territory of the country.