Portuguese Ambassador to Sofia Found Dead

Portuguese Ambassador Her Excellency Ana Maria Ribeiro da Silva was found dead at her home.

Her staff were worried after she didn't go to work, "24 Chasa" specifies.

Around noon, the 66-year-old woman was found dead at her home in the capital's "Lozenets" district. It is assumed that the cause of death was a heart attack. There were no signs of violence on the body.

Ana Maria Ribeiro da Silva had been Portugal's ambassador to Bulgaria since December 2020. Before that, she held the same post in Slovakia. The diplomat was a lawyer, graduated from the University of Lisbon. She also worked in Paris, Helsinki, Moscow and Vienna. In her homeland, she was an advisor to the Portuguese Foreign Minister and the Speaker of Parliament.