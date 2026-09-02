Metodi Lalov: Is his choice correct if his first choice is to have his deputy be a policeman?

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Is his choice correct if his first choice is to have his deputy be a policeman? This was commented on "Facebook" by Metodi Lalov.

To what extent does blind trust replace critical thinking when we choose who to represent us?

-How do you accept the fact that you support a figure raised and shaped as a direct product of the "assembly" with the sullen Borisov and Peevski?

-Have you forgotten that it was within the framework of these backstage agreements that he received his high post in the BNB?

-Doesn't it bother you that he was appointed caretaker prime minister by the Reshetnikov Iliana Yotova?

-Why do you silently ignore the fact that during his caretaker government, the bought vote undisturbedly flowed to Rumen Radev?

-How do you explain his choice for vice president to be a cadre with a heavy militia biography and mentality?

-Is it acceptable to you that Rumyana Bachvarova - a prominent Gerbadzhi friend of Borisov - was his chief of staff?

-How do you accept the claims of the so-called "democratic community", which tirelessly calls for "unity" and "not wasting votes", and failed even in the organization of fair preliminary elections?

-Why is this same community sabotaging the already nefarious attempts of the Forum for Democratic (in)action to nominate a single candidate, just to preserve its party plots?

-Don't you see a discrepancy between the loud speeches about principles and the practice of conjunctural agreements?