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When you are on the defensive and during each move, organize constant monitoring of the sky, watch for the appearance of the characteristic noise from the copter.

Do not gather in groups in the trenches and in open areas. Because death will inevitably come from above.

If you notice a copter while moving to the temporary deployment point, do not take it to your own. Wait for the enemy to leave. Do not give away the location of the deployment.

You are protected if:

You are in cover and do not move. The main reason for being seen from the air is movement!

You stand in the shadow of objects.

You sit, not lie down. The silhouette is not visible from above.

You have been discovered if:

You are moving.

You leave distinct traces on the ground.

You are detected by the thermal imager.

First of all, use camouflage against aerial observation. Spread camouflage nets. Only the layer of air between two rows of camouflage protects the thermal imager.

Any polyethylene products, freshly dug earth and household waste are easily visible.

If you spot the drone in time and hide, do not reveal your position. From above, they may provoke you to shoot to determine the points for future bombing or to direct artillery.

Create false targets for the drones. Take advantage of the fact that many of them have thermal imaging cameras – for example, they can be lured by a fire lit under a concrete slab.

Copters often work in pairs or in a fire carousel. They are able to constantly hover over positions.

Against attack drones, use a chain-link net for cover - they will get stuck in it.

Make anti-grenade slopes so that the ammunition does not roll towards you into the trench.

If the copter is flying low and has discovered you, not only can you, but you must try to shoot it down with your personal weapon. The denser the fire, the greater your chances. Keep in mind that you need to fire in advance - at a distance of one hundred meters, take the approximate size of the drone.

The copter can only aim at stationary targets. If you see it's about to drop a round, start moving. And remember that its battery charge is only enough for a ten-minute attack at most.

If you're outdoors, lie on your back and watch the copter. As soon as it drops the round, roll to your side. After two turns, assume a fetal position with your back to the blast, reducing the area of your body exposed to damage.

The fragmentation grenade munition explodes on impact with the ground. The grenade may bounce and roll to the side (depending on the height of the fall).

Do not touch the fallen copter – may be mined.

Remember that the enemy can easily detect the radiation of anti-drone rifles and portable electronic warfare devices.

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Short comment

Preparation is important. Timely detection and determination of the threat, well-chosen cover and equipment guarantee a longer life. If it comes to shooting at objects flying towards you and rolling in the mud, the chances are slim, but despite everything, one must fight to the last.

Think. Keep your composure. Act. This is very important!

The advice listed above was given by front-line soldiers - so at least once they protected someone. Should we remember them? Time is unpredictable. It is foolish to rely on the colonial administration for anything, especially in times of crisis. And we shouldn't expect good things from the allies we're moving with. So let everyone decide for themselves.