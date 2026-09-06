Africa’s Big Demographic Bet—Will It Become a Bright Side of an Aging World?

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For decades, observers have blamed Africa’s slow economic growth on corruption, weak institutions, and poor governance. But these explanations miss a deeper factor. The single most powerful variable determining the pace of economic growth, stability, and the likelihood of democracy taking hold in African countries is the age structure of their populations, writes Jackie Cilliers for Foreign Affairs.

"A country is typically most productive when its birth rate falls so low that the working-age population outnumbers the children and elderly who need care. When young adults make up a large share of the population — and are educated, healthy, and able to find work — the economy can indeed accelerate. Societies with older populations also tend to be more democratic and less violent than societies with younger populations.

The birth rate in Africa is still about twice that of Latin America and South Asia, and the median age in sub-Saharan Africa is now 19.5 years, compared with 29 years in South Asia, 34 years in South America, and 43 years in Europe. But in a few decades, a favorable demographic window is expected to open in many African countries: as millions of Africans enter working age, the continent’s economic growth could accelerate sharply. But the same conditions that can unlock prosperity and democracy can also lead to an explosion of tension within a country if it is poorly governed. If jobs are scarce, young people can rebel or be lured by the promises of authoritarian leaders. African countries must therefore start preparing for their moment of opportunity today.

Growth by Age

In Africa, prospects for prosperity are still largely determined by demographics. The continent currently has 22 low-income countries and 23 lower-middle-income countries. Because poor countries have limited domestic capital and attract little foreign investment, labor is the main driver of economic growth. According to an analysis using the Pardee Center’s International Futures forecasting platform, growth typically accelerates when there are at least 1.7 working-age people for every child or adult dependent on others. Today, however, the average ratio for the continent is just 1.4 working-age people per dependent person.

As countries move into the middle-income category, capital is becoming more important than labor in driving growth based on manufacturing and services. And as countries become even richer, technology and high-value services, such as financial services, gradually become the main drivers of economic expansion, overtaking both labor and capital. China and the so-called Asian "tiger economies" — Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan — follow a similar pattern: initially, a large working-age population drives rapid growth, and then capital accumulation and technology transfer complement and accelerate this process.

Most African countries have not yet benefited from the demographic structure that gave these Asian countries their impetus. Africa's demographic transition has been slowed by a particularly difficult historical legacy. The continent's transition initially lagged behind other regions because of outmigration and the loss of working-age people to the slave trade; colonial rule then left the population poorly educated and without the necessary infrastructure and institutions to participate fully in the post-war boom in trade, industrialization, and the spread of technology. For centuries, Africa's exceptionally high prevalence of deadly diseases, including malaria and sleeping sickness, also kept death rates higher and population growth slower than in temperate climates, even when women were giving birth to seven or more children in their lifetimes.

From the 1950s until about 1981, the ratio of working-age people to their dependents in Africa either remained low or declined, while in much of Asia and Latin America the ratio was already increasing. Over the past 45 years, the ratio has slowly begun to rise, but in much of the continent it still remains below 1.4. The economic growth that Africa achieved from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s was driven to an unusually high extent by high prices for oil, copper, and iron ore — the result of China’s industrial expansion and rapid urbanization — rather than by a favorable age structure.

But Africa’s young population is maturing. The number of African countries with a median age over 30 is expected to roughly triple between 2025 and 2050. Fertility rates are declining across much of the continent, and improvements in child survival and female education are further fueling this trend. Projections from the International Futures platform show that Africa as a whole will reach a ratio of 1.7 working-age people per dependent person around 2053, with North and Southern Africa, as well as several island countries, reaching this threshold much earlier. The models also show that with the right policies, governments can accelerate the opening of this favorable demographic window by a decade. The uneven transition means that the opportunity will arise country by country, not everywhere at once. If leaders prepare for it, even more African countries could join the ranks of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The Young and the Restless

But the same demographics that can unleash economic growth can also become a source of political instability if mismanaged. Young societies put enormous pressure on schools, health clinics, and labor markets, which in turn undermines public trust in governments that are failing to meet the growing demand for services. And when young adults—who are generally better educated, more risk-averse, and more likely to mobilize politically than their older counterparts—make up a large share of the population and when the economy offers them few opportunities for advancement, the risk of social unrest increases sharply. A similar dynamic was observed during the Arab Spring uprisings that began in 2010 and continues to play out in some of Africa’s most unstable countries today: the Central African Republic, Chad, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

According to research by scholars such as Jack Goldstone and Richard Chinkota, the predictive power of median age is remarkably consistent. The risk of internal conflict and revolutionary upheaval remains elevated as long as a country’s median age is below approximately 25.5 years. Crossing this threshold is one of the best indicators of reducing the risk of conflict. Political instability declines even more significantly when the median age exceeds 30 years — even before a society reaches full demographic maturity at around 35.5 years. By 2025, only a handful of African countries had a median age of over 30.

Of course, whether youth discontent will escalate into riots also depends on the government’s ability to contain dissent. Countries with abundant resources and weak institutions, such as Algeria, can pour money into police and surveillance to quell social unrest in the short term. But without institutions that are accountable to society, investments in security lead to corruption and elite capture of the state rather than long-term stability. Consider Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, South Sudan, and Sudan, where natural resource wealth has temporarily bolstered regimes lacking political legitimacy. The risks stemming from dependence on natural resources and a young population are mutually reinforcing: each factor alone increases the likelihood of civil conflict, and when combined, the risk is even greater.

Africa’s recent history bears this out. Data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization that studies political violence, shows a significant increase in both riots and peaceful protests on the continent since the Arab Spring in 2010. These incidents tend to occur in urban areas and are fueled by an explosive combination of rising educational levels, limited job opportunities, rapid urbanization, and the spread of social media. The tax protests in Kenya since 2023, the unrest in Mozambique after the 2024-2025 elections, and the youth-led demonstrations in Moroccan cities in 2025 over public services and public spending priorities all fit this pattern: better-educated and connected young people mobilize against elites who control resources and public positions that young people cannot access through traditional political channels.

A Game for Old People

Society with young populations is not only more prone to social unrest, it is also a less suitable environment for stable democracy. Research by Goldstone, Chinkota, and others such as Jennifer Sciuba shows that societies with very low median ages and high birth rates, such as Egypt, tend to be ruled by authoritarian regimes. This is partly because rapid population growth tends to outpace the development of the civic institutions that democracies depend on to function — including independent media, advocacy organizations, and labor unions. In young societies, these organizations rarely have enough time to develop the necessary resilience and independence to constrain executive power. In the absence of inclusive economic growth and broad civic participation, disillusioned young people sometimes support strong leaders who promise order and jobs, as happened in Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Society with older populations is more likely to have stable democracies. Mauritius, with a median age of 35.5, is the only African country with a demographic structure that is favorable in this regard. Research shows that liberal democracies in the 20th century consolidated when the median age rose to the mid-30s — usually paralleled by the emergence of a larger middle class and a more diversified economy. (There are exceptions, of course. Belarus, China, Cuba, Russia, and several Gulf states remain politically stable and authoritarian despite their older populations.) Societies in the intermediate stage, with a median age of about 30, often develop mixed regimes — neither fully authoritarian nor fully democratic — in which elections coexist with a dominant executive, weak checks and balances, or contested rules of political competition. Algeria and Morocco fit this profile.

This is not to say that ordinary people in societies with young populations should accept dictators or that autocracy is likely to produce an effective development strategy. For every example of economic progress under autocratic rule, there is also an example of decline. But once a baseline of order and development is achieved, thanks to the working-age population growing faster than the number of dependents, gradual democratic reform becomes much more sustainable. In other words, Africa’s demographic transition can be accompanied by both stability and democratic transition.

A Tale of Two Countries

A comparison of Ghana and South Korea shows how a government can both influence and benefit from age structure. In the late 1950s, both countries were newly independent, had similar median ages — about 18 — and similar income levels. South Korea had earlier undertaken agrarian reform, mass primary education, family planning, and public health measures, which resulted in the birth rate falling below the replacement level by 1984. By 1999, there were 2.6 working-age dependents for every dependent person—one of the highest such ratios ever recorded, surpassed or matched only by China and the Asian "tiger" economies. Crucially, South Korea was also rapidly urbanizing. By 1982, 60% of South Koreans lived in cities, concentrating people and companies in a way that increased productivity and deepened labor markets.

Ghana’s demographic transition is unfolding differently. The fertility rate remained close to seven children per woman in the 1960s and has now fallen to around 3.4. Ghana is not expected to enter its favorable demographic window of opportunity until around 2033 — half a century after South Korea, though earlier than most of its West African neighbors. Urbanization has also come later: Ghana has only recently become a country where 60 percent of the population lives in cities. Ghana’s high share of dependents on the income of working people keeps household savings low, limits the tax base, and hinders the expansion of the labor market in ways that might otherwise support faster industrialization.

South Korea is well-positioned to influence its age structure because it receives significant amounts of foreign aid and is run by an elite focused on industrialization and rapid growth. Between 1960 and 1980, the United States and other countries, such as Japan, provided South Korea with $39 billion in aid (at constant 2021 prices). Ghana received $6 billion during the same period. Both countries were ruled for a time by corrupt military regimes, but South Korean leaders typically invested their ill-gotten gains domestically, while Ghanaians invested theirs in London and Paris. (Today, much of this money is deposited in Abu Dhabi.)

South Korea is undertaking a vital agricultural transformation that is increasing productivity. Today, 94% of South Korea’s land is privately owned and is therefore governed through secure and legally protected property rights that encourage investment and allow land redistribution. Meanwhile, 80 percent of Ghana’s land is held collectively, and many farmers work simply to make ends meet.

Society with older populations is more likely to have stable democracies.

But soon the same forces that have lifted South Korea into the ranks of advanced economies will begin to play out across much of Africa, albeit unevenly. It is up to African governments to ensure that the demographic window of opportunity opens and that countries make the most of it when it does. Their first step should be to reduce infant and maternal mortality by expanding access to health care for children and pregnant women. As more children survive to adulthood, families no longer feel the need to have many children as a form of insurance against losing a child, and birth rates begin to decline. In addition, voluntary access to modern contraceptives and sex education empowers women and their families to choose to have fewer children.

Girls’ education is the single most powerful factor in reducing fertility, but its effects are more slow to manifest. The longer girls stay in school, the later they tend to marry and have children, which both reduces fertility and increases women’s future productivity and earning potential — thereby strengthening the link between demographic change and economic growth. Investments in water supply, sanitation, and basic health infrastructure also benefit because they help prevent diseases that lead to high mortality and, consequently, high fertility. The impact on fertility is not just a matter of service provision; changes in gender role perceptions, attitudes toward child marriage, and reproductive autonomy are also important. While these changes are usually gradual, policymakers, media campaigns, and civil society can encourage people to choose smaller families.

Ultimately, the demographic dividend translates into economic growth only if the new generation of working-age people can find productive jobs. African governments need to prepare by linking vocational and technical training to real labor market demand — for example, through training and internship programs designed with employers in construction, agro-processing, logistics, renewable energy, and digital services. Governments can also expand opportunities by making it easier to start small businesses, expanding credit guarantees and digital financing, and improving transport and energy connections. Removing legal barriers and collateral requirements that disproportionately prevent women from obtaining credit and owning assets, as well as ensuring equal access to jobs and promotions, would also help.

Civic institutions need time to develop along with populations. Governments can increase the chances of democratic transition by protecting independent media and courts, strengthening electoral governance and parliamentary oversight, respecting term limits for politicians, and creating opportunities for young people to participate in political parties and local government. Engaging young people in civil society can also improve intergenerational understanding — between aging elites and the people they govern.

The Age of Age

By mid-century, Africa’s demographic profile is expected to look significantly different. The continent’s labor force will continue to grow, while that of China, Europe, and other aging economies will shrink. If African countries can achieve even modest productivity gains, their growth rates should surpass those of the aging societies that have driven global economic growth for the past half century.

But Africa will not be able to become a shining example for the rest of the world unless governments in the region take action today. The stakes are high. Modeling by the African Futures program shows that if African countries increase their average annual economic growth by about 2 percent — through faster declines in birth rates, better-managed urbanization, greater job creation for a growing workforce, more integrated trade, and higher agricultural productivity — the continent’s economy would be 50 percent larger in 2050 than in a business-as-usual scenario. Its population would be about 166 million fewer as rising prosperity further reduces birth rates, and per capita income would rise from roughly 28% of the world average to 36%.

If governments squander this opportunity through poor governance, underinvestment in health and education, or failure to provide jobs for the growing workforce, the same demographic dynamics that could bring economic growth will instead become a source of instability — just as the rest of the world ages and shrinks.