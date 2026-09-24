FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Since the difference between Donald Tusk and Rumen Radev is from heaven to earth - both in the assessment of the war in Ukraine and in the understanding of the place of Poland and Bulgaria in European security - Radev's visit to Warsaw deserves to be watched carefully.

The official agenda is broad - economy, EU, security, regional cooperation. But there is one topic that clearly dominates for the Bulgarian side - MiG-29.

Only two months ago, Radev talked with the Polish WZL-2 precisely about the continuation of the support of the Bulgarian MiG-29s. Poland, for its part, is in a completely different strategic position regarding Ukraine and the Russian threat. Tusk publicly views support for Ukraine as part of Poland's own security.

And here the big question arises:

Is Radev going to Warsaw simply to extend the life of the Bulgarian MiG-29s, or is he trying to use the topic in the broader battle over the provision of Soviet fighters to Ukraine?

This is already a political issue, not a technical one.

Because Poland is directly involved in this dispute. In February, Tusk declared his readiness to provide Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine as part of an agreement on Ukrainian drones, and subsequently Warsaw stated that the deal was blocked due to unfulfilled commitments on the Ukrainian side.

Therefore, the Bulgarian MiG-29s are not just a matter of repairs and spare parts. Radev is looking for an option to prevent these planes from reaching Ukraine and will obviously try to see how far he can take advantage of the aggravation in Polish-Ukrainian relations to divert the planes from the front and direct them towards Bulgaria.

The man pursues his goal.