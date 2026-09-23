The Chinese giant GAC attacks the Bulgarian market with four models

The automotive map of Bulgaria is expanding, as the Chinese giant GAC is also officially setting foot in our country. The commercial launch and premiere of the brand before the Bulgarian public are scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2026, when details about the strategy, price levels and the network of sales and service centers in our country will be revealed.

Behind the large-scale entry of the Asian brand in our country is the distributor SEEGAC, which has established itself as a key regional player in the automotive sector. The company has extensive experience in building dealer networks and introducing modern technology brands to the market, guaranteeing a high level of after-sales service and full support for Bulgarian customers. In our country, SEEGAC currently imports Zeekr, Geely and Lynk & Co.

Unlike most Eastern manufacturers, which cautiously enter with only one type of drive, the Asian company is making a bold claim. It is simultaneously launching four models, covering absolutely all the preferences of the modern driver – from pure electrification, through balanced hybrids, to the well-known internal combustion engines.

Градският електрически модел GAC AION UT

In the electric segment, the focus falls on the technological flagship AION V. The electric SUV relies on impressive autonomy of up to 510 km according to the official WLTP cycle, extremely generous interior space and architecture with fast DC charging, allowing lightning-fast battery replenishment during long trips. Next to it is the compact city fighter AION UT, which, despite its modest external dimensions, surprises with functionality and a cargo volume reaching 1,600 liters with the seats folded.

For fans of combined efficiency, the brand brings to the fore the hybrid GAC EMKOO. The model has a system power of 173 kW (232 hp), successfully balancing sporty dynamics with low fuel consumption and an impressive level of ride. The line is complemented by GAC EMZOOM - a sports-oriented gasoline representative with 126.7 kW (170 hp), aimed directly at drivers looking for aggressive design, modern safety assistants and a classic feeling behind the wheel.

The upcoming event will give a clear signal about the long-term ambitions of the brand in our country and how the competition in the popular SUV and compact classes will respond to the new Asian pressure. Stay tuned for details on the topic.