Israeli military expert: Putin has not given up on taking Odessa, Russia will break the peace treaty with Ukraine and attack again

Israeli military expert David Sharp believes that even if a peace agreement is concluded between Ukraine and Russia, the Russian army may try to repeat its aggression.

Russia has no intention of stopping its aggression, even if the entire Donbas falls under its control. Dictator Vladimir Putin has set his sights on four regions of Ukraine: Zaporizhia and Kherson, as well as Odessa and Nikolaev, David Sharp told OBOZ.ua.

There are goals that Putin has been pursuing since the beginning of the full-scale war, based on the hints in his statements. For example, Odessa, Nikolaev regions. "They are not written into the Russian constitution, but I have absolutely no doubt that at the slightest opportunity to seize them, if the Russians consider it advantageous, they will try to do so," the Israeli analyst said.

David Sharp is adamant that Ukraine must prepare for a new Russian attack in the future - regardless of whether Putin or someone else is in power in the Kremlin.

For Kiev, such a strategy is of fundamental importance. Ukraine must build up both its military industry and its armed forces in such a way that Russia does not try to take advantage of such a chance in the future, David Sharp emphasized.

On February 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the war continues today. After its start, several rounds of negotiations were held, which ended without a breakthrough. Moscow wants Ukraine to give up its territories, including Donbass, but Kiev does not agree.