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How many voters Andrey Gyurov will attract outside the support of “We continue the change“, “Yes, Bulgaria“ and DSB, will depend on his behavior and activity. This was stated by banker Levon Hampartzumyan in the program “Offensive“.

Hampartzumyan is a member of the initiative committee that nominated Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev as candidates for president and vice president. He specified that he is not part of the headquarters that runs the campaign, but participates in the initiative committee.

“Obviously he has staunch party supporters. "However, the presidential elections are not as partisan as the others," Hampartzumyan commented.

According to him, it is Gyurov's activity that will show whether his candidacy can reach a wider circle of voters, beyond the already declared party support.

Criticism of the ban on fuel exports

In the conversation, Hampartzumyan also commented on the economic decisions of the ruling party. He stated that the ban on the export of diesel and kerosene should not have been imposed. Parliament has already lifted the restriction on the export of diesel and aviation fuel.

The banker also expressed hope that the amendment to the tax on excess profits would not be adopted. According to him, the main question is who will determine what constitutes a “normal profit“.

Warning on loan interest rates

“Who decides what constitutes a normal profit?“, asked Hampartzoumyan.

Hampartzoumyan confirmed that additional taxation of bank profits could increase loan interest rates. He called on the government to listen to the positions of the Bulgarian National Bank and its governor Dimitar Radev.

“If I were the government, I would listen to what the BNB and Mr. Radev say. His expertise is the best in Bulgaria. "It has gone through almost all the major financial crises of the last 30 years," the banker said.

He specified that the specific increase in the price of mortgage loans will depend on the commercial policies of individual banks.

Sources: Nova TV