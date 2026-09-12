How many prisoners have been pardoned in our country and are there any scandals?

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The topic for this pardoning prisoners in Bulgaria is once again in the focus of public attention. By law, the right to pardon belongs to the head of state, but traditionally Bulgarian presidents delegate this power entirely to their vice presidents through an official decree. Statistics over the years show huge contrasts in the application of this instrument - from hundreds of pardoned serious criminals to periods of complete “belt tightening”.

Record-breaker Angel Marin: Hundreds of pardoned and dozens of recidivists

The most large-scale and controversial application of this power is associated with General Angel Marin, who was Vice President in both terms of office of Georgi Parvanov between 2002 and 2012. According to the official report of the special temporary parliamentary commission that investigated the case in late 2012, Angel Marin issued decrees to pardon 533 people (dnevnik.bg).

The scandalous thing in this case was the profile of the released people – over 230 of them were convicted of serious murders. The data revealed that at least 13 of the pardoned murderers committed new crimes and returned to prison (btvnovinite.bg). It also turned out that Marin signed decrees “on his own initiative” for nearly 49 individuals, ignoring the negative opinions of the Pardons Commission itself (mediapool.bg).

Margarita Popova: The Era of the Strict Filter

A complete opposite in statistics is demonstrated by her successor Margarita Popova (vice president in the mandate of Rosen Plevneliev from 2012 to 2017). She radically changed the policy of “Dondukov“ 2, by making the procedure public and introducing extremely strict criteria. For the first three years of her mandate, she approved only 13 requests for pardon out of over 1000 cases reviewed (24chasa.bg), with which the number of prisoners released early dropped to a historic low.

Iliyana Yotova and the latest scandal with “Petrich Escobar”

The current vice president Iliyana Yotova, who is serving her second term alongside Rumen Radev, has pardoned a total of 28 convicted persons by the beginning of 2026 (segabg.com). Despite the relatively low number, it was around her name that a huge political scandal broke out on September 11, 2026.

Political forces in the National Assembly presented data that in December 2022, Yotova pardoned and released from prison 10 years early the famous drug dealer Ognyan Atanasov, known in the underworld as “Petrich's Escobar” (btvnovinite.bg). The reasons for the decision were a deteriorating health condition that threatened his life. However, instead of receiving treatment, Atanasov immediately returned to his criminal profession and in 2025 was caught again - this time with 5 kilograms of cocaine (clubz.bg). The presidential institution countered that the decision was made based on an expert opinion from a 7-member medical commission, but the case remains one of the most striking examples of a pardoned prisoner who quickly became a recidivist.

How does the Pardon Commission work and what are the criteria?

Behind each act of state clemency stands a heavy administrative procedure. A permanent expert Pardon Commission, composed of lawyers, psychologists, criminologists and medical experts (president.bg). Its task is to examine each application in detail and prepare a reasoned opinion for the Vice President, who has the final say.

In order for a prisoner's application for early release or reduction of sentence through pardon, he must meet the following strict requirements and criteria:

Exceptional Circumstances: A pardon is not a standard appeal of a conviction. Newly emerging humanitarian reasons are required, such as a serious and incurable illness in prison conditions or a serious family tragedy.

A pardon is not a standard appeal of a conviction. Newly emerging humanitarian reasons are required, such as a serious and incurable illness in prison conditions or a serious family tragedy. Correction and Behavior: Evaluates the inmate's overall behavior – absence of violations, participation in labor activities and educational programs behind bars.

Evaluates the inmate's overall behavior – absence of violations, participation in labor activities and educational programs behind bars. Awareness of guilt and low risk: The psychological profile of the prisoner and the assessment of the risk of recidivism are examined. It is checked whether the person regrets what he has done and whether he poses a threat to society.

The Bulgarian model versus European practice

The institution of pardon in Bulgaria is unique due to the fact that it is exercised almost entirely by the vice president - a figure that is absent in most European countries. In the countries of the European Union, different models for exercising this right are observed:

France: Pravoto na paromani se darzhi ot darzhavnia head – President. Traditionally, this is done during national holidays, but the procedure is subject to long-term agreement and countersignature from the country to the Ministry to the law.

Pravoto na paromani se darzhi ot darzhavnia head – President. Traditionally, this is done during national holidays, but the procedure is subject to long-term agreement and countersignature from the country to the Ministry to the law. Germany: The powers there are highly decentralized. This is exercised by the Federal President, but in many cases it is reserved to the Prime Minister or President of the separate federal provinces. The application is strictly and exclusively for humanitarian reasons in case of terminal illness.

The powers there are highly decentralized. This is exercised by the Federal President, but in many cases it is reserved to the Prime Minister or President of the separate federal provinces. The application is strictly and exclusively for humanitarian reasons in case of terminal illness. Great Britain:In United theft of the existing so-called. „Kralsko right to mercy“ (Royal Prerogative of Mercy). That's all formally punished by the monarch, but it's very clear that the Minister of Justice (Home Secretary) is punished, mainly for the purpose of proving his sins.

In general, in the early years of the transition, we have all the bros from a decade to a year, in modern practice they put everything in a row. Cases of cato tosi with „Petrichkia Escobar” In both cases, it will be shown that the system has continued and there is a serious risk from admission to scandalous sins with the same consequences for society sigurnost.