Azov: Ukrainian army has no countermeasures against Russian Shahed drones

Ukrainian forces are almost unable to shoot down Russian Shahed drones. This was reported on his Telegram channel by Maxim Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Army Corps "Azov", UNIAN reports.

He stressed that Ukraine has completely lost the initiative in relation to the drones. At the same time, the Russians - the deputy commander added - have organized mass production and use of these Shahed jets, while in Ukraine "we don't even know what to do with them".

"In short: we have neither such drones nor means of counteraction", Zhorin wrote.

At the same time, he noted that Ukrainian drones also fly towards Russia, although some of them are shot down.

"Nevertheless, we almost never shoot down Shahed jets. Finding means of counteraction against them and our own production of such drones are the issues that we must focus on solving with the highest priority at the moment," Zhorin emphasized.