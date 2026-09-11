Woman in labor throws herself from the fourth floor of a hospital

A woman aged about 30-35 threw herself from the fourth floor of the University Hospital “St. George” in Plovdiv and died on the spot. The tragedy took place in the afternoon hours yesterday, BGNES reported.

The young woman was from Sofia, but lived in the city under the hills. Initially admitted to the District Hospital, she had given birth a few hours ago. According to unconfirmed information, she had a quarrel with the father of the newborn, who did not want to recognize him.

Under circumstances unknown to date, an incident occurred in which the young mother fell down the stairs in the hospital and suffered head injuries.

She was redirected to the University Hospital “St. Georgi”, where she was admitted to the maxillofacial surgery clinic. A few hours later, the woman apparently decided to end her life. She jumped from the fourth floor. Police and medics arrived at the scene. Death was confirmed, and the body was taken to the Forensic Medicine Department. Work on the case continues. It is not clear what exactly prompted the young mother to end her life.