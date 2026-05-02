Mohamed Salah has said he is completely calm about his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, which will end his nine-year stay at the club, BTA reports. The Egyptian international will leave “Anfield“ this summer, after an agreement was reached to terminate the contract, which was renewed only a year ago.

This season has proven to be Salah's most difficult in the red team, and he even entered into a public conflict with head coach Arne Slot in December. Then the striker accused him of being “abandoned“ after remaining on the bench despite deteriorating results.

Subsequently, relations between the two were smoothed over after Salah returned from the African Cup of Nations, but the decision to part ways had already been made. According to the information, the Egyptian will leave as a free agent, without a transfer fee for the club.

“I feel it is right to leave and I am completely at peace with that“, Salah said in an interview with Steven Gerrard on TNT Sports. He added that the season was disappointing for the whole team and it was the accumulated events that convinced him that it was time for a change. “I feel I still have something to give in football. "Physically I feel good and I have a lot of opportunities ahead of me, but I haven't decided what's next at the moment," the striker added.

Salah is expected to say goodbye to the fans in Liverpool's final home game against Brentford, with the forward himself stating that he is likely to return from injury before the match.

His departure, along with that of Andy Robertson, marks a major change in the composition of the “Reds“, who are moving into a new era after large-scale investment and restructuring of the team.