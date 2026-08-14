CSKA released tickets for the match with Botev Vratsa

The emotions of the European club tournaments are quickly giving way to the battles of the domestic championship. CSKA management has started selling tickets for the home match against Botev (Vratsa) in a match from the 5th round of the First League. The match is scheduled for August 16 (Sunday) at 19:00. The hosts enter the clash from third position in the standings with an asset of 10 points, while the Vratsa team occupies 12th place with 1 point.

How and where can CSKA fans buy tickets?

As of 18:00 on August 14, 2026 The tickets are sold online only. Starting tomorrow, Saturday, August 15, fans will be able to purchase physical passes:

CSKA Official Store at 12 “Solunska“ Street – from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday.

at 12 “Solunska“ Street – from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday. Ticket offices at the „Vasil Levski“ stadium (on „Gurko“ Str.) – on the day of the match from 12:00 until the end of the first half.

Passes for the away sector of Botev (Vratsa) are priced at 10 euros (about 20 leva). They are available online, as well as at a special box office in front of entrance 9 of the stadium two hours before the first referee's signal.

Important rules for access to the stadium

The entrances to the National Stadium will be open at 18:00 on Sunday. The capital club appeals to fans to arrive earlier to avoid queues at the turnstiles.

Children under 7 years of age enter completely free of charge, but must be accompanied by an adult and a completed declaration (for children under 14 years of age). People with disabilities who need special access must send a request to [email protected] no later than August 15 at 17:00. Their entry in wheelchairs will be through entrance 26 of Sector A.