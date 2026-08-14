Loko Sofia legend Nako Doychev passes away

The bad news about the death of the legendary attacking midfielder was officially announced by the management of his home club Lokomotiv Sofia in an official statement on social networks.

The former national team player passed away this morning after suffering a massive stroke a little over a month ago and, despite the efforts of doctors, was unable to recover from the severe health blow.

Nako Doychev, born on June 9, 1960 in the capital's “Konjovitsa“ district, remains in golden letters in the history of the “railway players“. He recorded an impressive 273 matches and 35 goals in the elite “A“ group, defending the colors of the capital team in two periods: between 1979 – 1987 and 1989 – 1992. With the Lokomotiv Sofia team, he was a bronze medalist of the championship in 1979 and winner of the Soviet Army Cup in 1982.

Fans will never forget his historic contribution to European club tournaments. On December 12, 1979, it was Nako Doychev who scored the invaluable and decisive goal in the away game against Dynamo Kiev (a 1:2 loss), which after the 1:0 victory in the first match qualified Loko Sofia for the historic quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup.

In his rich football career, the virtuoso midfielder also left a bright mark in Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa, where he played under the leadership of Dobromir Zhechev, as well as in the Cypriot Alki Larnaca and the German Lübeck. He recorded 8 matches and 1 goal for the Bulgarian national team.

The camp of the capital's “railway workers“ expressed their most sincere condolences to the family, relatives and the entire “red-black“ community. Information about the date, time and place of the worship in front of the mortal remains of the great athlete will be announced later by the club.