Damyan Damyanov attacks the European Boxing Championship in Serbia

Bulgarian boxing is facing its next big challenge on the international stage.

Today, the native talent Damyan Damyanov begins his participation in the prestigious European Boxing Championship for youth and girls under 19 years of age (U19), which is being held in the city of Loznica, Serbia. An exciting clash is expected, in which our young national will give his all for victory at the start.

Damyanov, who competes in the extremely contested category up to 60 kilograms, will enter the ring in the late session of today's competition program. The draw has assigned his opponent in the first round to be the representative of Belarus Mikita Kasatsky. The fight is scheduled for the second stream and will take place on the iconic Ring B in the "Lagator" sports hall.

The European Championship in Loznitsa brings together the best young boxers on the Old Continent in the period from August 11 to 22, 2026. The official matches began yesterday, and the Bulgarian squad is ambitious to unleash its full potential and return with a rich collection of medals. All fights and updates from the championship are being followed live on the platforms of the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC), with fans able to find up-to-date information on their official website (www.europeanboxing.org), as well as through live broadcasts on the official YouTube channel of the Serbian Boxing Federation.

A victory in today's late match will ensure Damyan Damyanov's qualification for the next phase of the tournament and will give a serious boost to the entire Bulgarian team for the coming days of the competition.