Grigor Dimitrov starts in Cincinnati against Baez

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov begins this year's participation in the prestigious tournament of the "Masters 1000" series - Cincinnati Open.

The organizers of the competition have placed great trust in the native ace, granting him a special invitation ("wild card") for direct entry into the main draw. In the first round on the courts in Mason, Ohio, Dimitrov faces the tough South American Sebastian Baez.

Return to a special place for the Bulgarian

Cincinnati has always brought positive emotions for Grigor Dimitrov. In 2017, he triumphed with the trophy after a memorable final against Nick Kyrgios. Now, in 2026, the Bulgarian is ready to show his best tennis again on the hard courts in the United States, which serve as a key preparation before the US Open. In an official interview with tennistv.com, Dimitrov said that he highly appreciates the invitation given to him and is extremely grateful that he still has the opportunity to enjoy the game at such a high level.

The path to the tournament and potential opponents

The draw for the Cincinnati Open 2026 has placed Grigor Dimitrov in the lower half of the schedule. The match against Sebastian Baez is the first in history between the two at the professional level. If successful against the Argentine, Dimitrov will secure a second-round meeting against 16th-seeded Lerner Thien. The American rests in the first round and awaits the winner of the Dimitrov - Baez pair. The further flow of the Bulgarian tennis player may become even heavier, since the 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti is also in the same section.

The program and official updates for the event can be followed in real time on the official website of the tournament cincinnatiopen.com, as well as in the sports section of atptour.com, where all the details about the scheme and the performance of the participants are reflected.