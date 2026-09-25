Sports on TV on Friday (September 25)

Friday's sports program on TV starts early with motor sports and tennis. At 07:15 on Diema Sport 3 is the Formula 2 sprint from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and at 08:00 on MAX Sport 1 the ATP 250 tournament in Chengdu begins. Half an hour later, MAX Sport 2 broadcasts matches from the Hangzhou tournament.

Formula 1 fans can watch the third free practice session at 11:30 and the qualifying at 15:00, again on Diema Sport 3. Between the two events, at 13:15, is the first Formula 2 race.

Evening with semifinals and Euroleague matches

The volleyball program offers two semifinals from the European Men's Championship. Slovenia meets Poland at 18:00, and Finland and France take to the court at 22:00. There is a discrepancy in the published guides for the first match: Gol.bg lists it on MAX Sport 2, while „Petel“ and „DUMA“ broadcast it on bTV Action. The second semi-final is shown on MAX Sport 2.

The Euroleague basketball also has two matches. Fenerbahce hosts Bologna at 20:45 on MAX Sport 3, and at 21:45 on MAX Sport 1, the Partizan - Olimpia Milano match begins.

Cycling, boxing and the „Laver“ Cup

Eurosport broadcasts the fourth stage of the Tour of Croatia at 15:00, and at 17:00 the Men's Cycling World Championship under 23 in Montreal begins. The „Laver“ in London is included in the program of Eurosport 2 from 14:30 and Eurosport from 21:00.

The European Boxing Championship continues with finals from 17:00 on BNT 3. MAX Sport 3 from 14:30 is scheduled to broadcast the golf tournament “French Open“ from the “FedEx“ series, and from 21:00 Eurosport 2 shows the Presidents Cup tournament in Chicago.

Sources: Gol.bg, Petel, DUMA