Napoli will not fire Allegri despite the weak start

Max Allegri will not be fired by Napoli despite the unconvincing start to the season. The “Partenopei“ have failed to demonstrate the expected level, and most recently finished 1:1 with Fiorentina. Despite criticism of the team's performance, the management is not considering a premature separation from the Italian specialist.

Allegri has been subjected to serious criticism for the way Napoli plays. The team has difficulty controlling matches and is unable to impose its own pace, which was especially evident in the loss to Inter, when the Neapolitans squandered a 2:0 lead to lose 2-3.

According to “Calciomercato” The club had indeed expected a stronger start, but the problems are not enough to lead to a change of coach. Napoli also take into account the impact of injuries on the team's performance. The problem with Scott McTominay, who underwent heart surgery, is particularly serious. Allegri will use the upcoming break for the national teams to do additional tactical work, including around Rasmus Hoylund.

The coach wants the Danish striker to receive the ball more often and admits that this is where the team has a problem. The international break is seen as an important moment for Napoli, as it will give Allegri time to rethink some decisions and prepare the team to return to better form.