CSKA 1948's Mamadou Diallo scored the third goal for Mauritania in a 3-1 win over CAR in a qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations. The striker scored in the 89th minute and scored the final goal.

Mauritania took the lead in the 32nd minute when Aboubakary Koita converted a penalty. CAR equalized early in the second half through Godwin Koyalipu, who scored in the 48th minute.

The hosts took the lead again in the 69th minute with a goal from Daoud Kamara, and Diallo's late strike sealed Mauritania's success. The result coincides with the official summary of the African Football Confederation, according to which Mauritania started its qualifying campaign with a victory in Group F.

Three footballers with connections to Bulgarian football

Issac Sole from CSKA also participated in the match. The midfielder started the match as a reserve for CAR and appeared on the field in the 64th minute.

Koyalipu is also known to CSKA supporters, having been part of the club's squad in the 2024/2025 season. Thus, three footballers connected to Bulgarian football had a direct participation in the match between Mauritania and CAR.

Mauritania leads Group F

After its first match, Mauritania topped the provisional standings in Group F, while CAR occupies the last position. The group also includes Burkina Faso and Benin, who have yet to play their first match. The qualifiers determine the participants in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which will be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Sources: Sportal