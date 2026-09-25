Obrat: Avci will not take over Çorum and remains an option for CSKA

Abdullah Avci will not take over the Turkish Çorum, although the 63-year-old specialist was in advanced negotiations with the club and both parties had reached an understanding on many issues.

The talks collapsed late on the evening of September 24. This is reported by Turkish journalist Reshat Can Özbudak. Çorum has already chosen a new coach, with former striker Burak Yılmaz taking the position.

Avci remains among the options for CSKA

The development is also important for CSKA, as Avci is among the candidates to succeed Hristo Yanev. The Bulgarian club has not yet chosen a new head coach, and the option of Alexey Shpilevsky being the head coach does not seem relevant at this stage.

Avci last managed Trabzonspor in 2024. Before that, he led Istanbul Basaksehir and Besiktas, and was also the coach of the Turkish national team.

Thus, the failure of negotiations with Çorum opens up the possibility for the Turkish specialist to remain on CSKA's roster while the management continues to select a permanent coach.

Sources: Topsport