Unstoppable Svitolina - the Ukrainian storms the quarterfinals in Beijing for the fifth time this season

Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina continues her strong performance throughout the year and secured another participation in the final phase of a major tournament.

The world number 7 qualified for her fifth quarterfinal of the WTA 1000 circuit this season, which is the 29th in her career. The achievement came at the prestigious hard court competition in the Chinese capital Beijing.

In the round of 16, Svitolina demonstrated class and left no chance to the American Anne Li, who is ranked 30th in the world rankings. The Ukrainian closed the match with a decisive 6:2, 6:3 in just 1 hour and 32 minutes of play.

In this way, Svitolina remains extremely convincing in the Chinese capital, having only lost one set in her three matches played so far.

The match against An Li was only the second between the two on the professional tour and the first since 2021. Interestingly, the American has not won a set against the Ukrainian so far, and this was also their first meeting on hard court. The balance is now 2:0 wins in favor of Svitolina.

In the battle for a place in the semifinals in Beijing, Elina will face the representative of the hosts - Qinwen Zheng, who is 54th in the WTA rankings. The two have never crossed their rackets on the court before.