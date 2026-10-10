Rui Pinto retains special protection in Portugal

Rui Pinto, Portuguese computer hacker and creator of the Football Leaks platform, which published millions of documents on football's financial practices, remains under protection. The revelations affected clubs, players, agents and executives across Europe. Pinto has also been linked to information used in investigations into Manchester City for alleged financial irregularities. In 2023, he was sentenced in Portugal to four years in prison, suspended for illegal access to computer systems, interception of correspondence and attempted extortion. Since August 2020, Pinto has been under a special security program as a protected witness.

The Portuguese Ministry of Justice has overturned the decision that would have ended his special protection on October 10. The initial notification was served on Pinto in September, but a new assessment of the procedure was carried out following a request from his lawyers.

The Special Security Programmes Commission found that Pinto was not duly informed of the reasons for the termination of the regime and was not given the opportunity to present his objections. “He was not duly informed of the reasons for the decision to terminate the programme, nor was he provided with information and the opportunity to exercise his right to object“, the statement quoted by Euronews said.

Following a meeting between Justice Minister Rita Alarcão Giudici and the commission, it was decided to restart the procedure. Pinto will be given access to the risk reassessment report and relevant materials from the commission's meetings. He will then have 10 working days to submit his views on the proposed decision and its reasons.

Threat reports and the Football Leaks connection

The reversal came after a public backlash from Pinto and his lawyers. He said he had received “numerous death threats” and that ending his police protection would put him in danger. Pinto also announced a fundraising campaign to cover his security costs.

He said the notice to end his protection came hours after the decision was announced in the Manchester City case in the English Premier League. Some of the information used in the investigation against the club was initially published via Football Leaks and later became the basis for journalistic materials and official investigations.

Pinto was arrested in Budapest in January 2019 and later extradited to Portugal. In September 2023, a court in Lisbon found him guilty of nine crimes and imposed a four-year suspended sentence. Apart from the criminal case, he continued to cooperate with the investigating authorities while under special protection.

The latest decision does not constitute a final confirmation that the regime will be maintained indefinitely. It overturns the previous suspension due to procedural violations and gives Pinto the opportunity to be heard before the Portuguese authorities make a new decision.

Sources: pt.euronews.com, theguardian.com, rtp.pt