Guardiola takes a picture with Alexander Vezenkov after the drama in Barcelona

Josep Guardiola met with Alexander Vezenkov after the dramatic game between Barcelona and Olympiacos in the Euroleague. The Bulgarian basketball player took a picture with the former Manchester City coach, who watched the game from the stands of “Palau Blaugrana“.

Olympiacos won 105:100 overtime in a match from the sixth round of the regular season. Vezenkov was the top scorer in the game with 25 points, to which he added 6 rebounds.

The Bulgarian and Guardiola talked, hugged and posed for a joint photo.

“The greats recognize the greats“, wrote Olympiacos to the photos and video of the game. The message was accompanied by footage of Vezenkov and Guardiola exchanging greetings after the game.

The success in Barcelona is Olympiacos' fifth in the first six games of the Euroleague season. The Greek team has a balance of 5-1, while Barcelona remains with 3 wins and 3 losses.

The game had an additional personal context for Vezenkov, who is a former Barcelona player. Guardiola is also linked to the Catalan club, where he had the most successful period of his coaching career.