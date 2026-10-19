Ben Shelton Qualifies for ATP Finals in Turin After Impressive Season

American Ben Shelton has officially secured a spot at the ATP Finals for the second year in a row. The 24-year-old tennis player has become another sure-fire participant in the prestigious competition, joining already qualified Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz for the tournament in Turin, which will be held between November 15 and 22 at the “Inalpi Arena“.

The left-hander is coming off his strongest season in professional tennis with an impressive record of 40 wins and 17 losses. His highlight of the year was reaching his first Grand Slam final at the US Open in September. His impressive run in New York has catapulted him to a career-high fourth place in the world rankings.

In addition to the home final, Shelton has shown great consistency and won four trophies in 2026. He successfully defended his Masters 1000 title in Montreal, won ATP 500 events in Munich and Dallas, and also lifted the trophy on grass in Stuttgart. Only Yannick Sinner, who ended his season prematurely and has six titles, has won more trophies than the American this year.

For Shelton, this will be his second consecutive appearance in the final tournament of the best eight of the year. With his ranking, the number of vacancies in the singles draw decreases, leaving five more vacancies to be filled by the start of the competition in Italy.