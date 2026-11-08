Napoli and Lazio draw 1-1 in Serie A

Napoli and Lazio drew 1-1 in a match from the 11th round of Italy’s Serie A. The game was played at the “Diego Armando Maradona” Stadium, while the draw left Lazio top of the standings with 29 points. Napoli increased its tally to 15 points.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Tijjani Noslin broke down the left flank and found Davide Frattesi, who had joined the attack and beat Vanja Milinković-Savić. It was Frattesi’s fourth goal since the start of the season. Lazio went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Napoli equalised three minutes after the start of the second half. Following a hosts’ attack, Alfonso Pedraza deflected the ball into his own net, with the goal recorded as an own goal to make it 1-1. The score remained unchanged until the end.

Lazio’s winning streak comes to an end

The draw ended Lazio’s run of six consecutive league victories. Gennaro Gattuso’s side remain unbeaten after the first 11 rounds, while Napoli continue to endure a difficult period after suffering four defeats in their previous seven matches in all competitions before the game.

After scoring, Frattesi also found himself at the centre of a brief dispute near the touchline. His celebration lasted several minutes, and Massimiliano Allegri reacted to the delay in restarting play. According to “Adnkronos”, the player explained to the Napoli coach: “I needed to recover”.

Sources: gazzetta.it, adnkronos.com, tuttomercatoweb.com