Egypt dismisses Hossam Hassan, Ali Maher takes charge of the team

The Egyptian Football Association has dismissed national team head coach Hossam Hassan and appointed Ali Maher as interim coach of the “Pharaohs”. The decision comes just two months after Hassan signed a new contract that was supposed to keep him in charge of the team until 2030.

The federation also terminated the contracts of the technical and administrative staff. In its official statement, it said the decision was made after discussions about recent circumstances and events that had had a “negative impact on the positive image and stability of the national team”.

Ali Maher takes charge of the team shortly before two matches against Malawi in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The games are scheduled for November 13 and 17. Egypt have four points after a victory over South Sudan and a 0:0 draw with Angola, and lead their group.

Maher will have to present a plan for the new coaching staff. He joins from Ceramica Cleopatra, with whom he won the Egyptian League Cup in the 2024/2025 season.

Hossam Hassan was appointed head coach in February 2024. Under his leadership, Egypt qualified for the 2026 World Cup and reached the round of 16. The team took a two-goal lead against Argentina but lost 2:3 after a comeback.

Tension surrounding Hassan arose in September, following the home draw with Angola. He substituted Mohamed Salah in the second half, and after the match the forward left the national team camp. However, the decision to part ways with Hassan was announced by the federation as the result of accumulated circumstances surrounding the team, rather than a reaction to a specific result.