Boris Becker Would Not Agree to Coach Zverev

Tennis legend Boris Becker explained why he would not agree to become Alexander Zverev’s coach. According to the German, such a partnership could only be successful if he had full authority over decision-making in the sporting and technical process.

“I have to be the head coach. Things cannot work out if someone from his family has a different opinion and expresses it in a language I do not understand – in this case, Russian,” Becker said.

The former Grand Slam champion revealed that he has already had the opportunity to help Zverev both during matches and in training. The two have been through good and difficult moments, while the German stressed that the age difference and his experience sometimes require him to be more assertive in his advice.

“I am 30 years older than him and I have children his age. Sometimes young people need to hear things they do not like. Even that can motivate them further. They tell themselves: “What does this guy want? I’ll show this old man.” And that is perfectly normal. The most important thing is for him to win. This year, he has been doing that,” Becker commented.

The German tennis legend also addressed the possibility of returning to coaching next year. He admitted that he has already received several offers, but for now does not want to reveal the names of the interested players.

“I have several offers. Of course, I will not reveal any specific names. Let’s see what happens next year,” Becker added.