20 clubs call for an extraordinary taekwondo assembly

Twenty clubs have called for an extraordinary general assembly of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation – Olympic discipline. The document was submitted both to the federation’s headquarters and to the registry office of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Those who signed include Ramus, Taekwondo Fitness NSA, Achilles, Hereya, Sung Ri, Gladiator, Vitosha, Favorit, Barin, S Team, Spartak, Sparta Sofia, Turbo, TK Georgiev, Victory, Hereya Kyustendil, Pythagoras, Dalakliev Performance, Legends and Gladiator Sofia.

The signatories insist that the agenda include the presentation of the federation’s financial report as of October 31, 2026, the dismissal of the current Management Board, and the election of a new president and new leadership.

A detailed review of the federation’s financial condition has also been proposed. It should cover the balances in its bank accounts, liabilities and receivables, public funds received and spent, as well as unfulfilled contractual commitments.

The clubs want a deadline to be set for submitting candidacies for president, vice presidents, members of the Management Board and executive director. The document states:

„In the absence of action on his part, the undersigned clubs declare their readiness to petition the Sofia City Court to request that it convene the assembly.“

The 20 clubs link the initiative to the murder of the federation’s long-serving president, Slavi Binev. He was shot dead on October 24, 2026, in the Pavlovo district of Sofia. Eyup Temiz has been charged in the investigation and was remanded in custody by the Sofia City Court.

The Management Board has two weeks to send a written invitation to convene the extraordinary general assembly. If this is not done, the undersigned clubs identify the Sofia City Court as the next institutional step.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, bntnews.bg, abcnews.bg