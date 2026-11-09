Raúl takes charge of Real Oviedo! Real Madrid legend begins a new challenge

Real Madrid legend Raúl González Blanco has officially been appointed head coach of second-division side Real Oviedo. The former striker takes charge of the team following the departure of previous manager Julián Calero.

Calero took over the team in the summer after Oviedo were relegated from the top tier of Spanish football. The results, however, failed to live up to expectations, and the club’s management decided to make a coaching change. Before the latest results, the team were ninth with 21 points from 13 matches.

For Raúl, this will be his first opportunity to independently manage a senior professional team. He spent six years working in Real Madrid’s academy, coaching the club’s reserve side, before leaving in 2025.

The new coach inherits a team that remains close to the places granting participation in the promotion playoffs. Saturday’s 2–1 victory over Cádiz moved Oviedo up to eighth place. After 13 rounds, the team have six wins, four defeats and three draws.

Oviedo returned to Spain’s top flight after a 24-year absence, but their stay in La Liga lasted just one season. The team finished bottom and once again found themselves in the country’s second tier.

An interesting detail surrounding the appointment is that Raúl will have the opportunity to work with his son, Héctor González. The young footballer joined Oviedo’s reserve team in August, signing a three-year contract.