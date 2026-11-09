Hernán Crespo to Become a Father for the Fourth Time

Hernán Crespo will become a father for the fourth time at the age of 51. The former Argentine striker and current coach of Mexican club Atlas is expecting his first child with 33-year-old Antonella Silguero. The couple will have a girl.

The news was announced on November 3 in a post by Silguero. She shared romantic photos with Crespo, as well as an image from an ultrasound examination. “Love is the greatest and most powerful force that exists. Little girl, you have no idea how much we want you and how eagerly we are awaiting you,” the expectant mother wrote.

Crespo also expressed his joy. “Our dream is becoming a reality. I love you and admire you, my love,” he wrote in response to the post.

For Silguero, this will be her first child, while Crespo is already the father of three daughters – Nicole, Sofia and Martina – from his previous marriage to Alessia Rossi.

Crespo and Silguero's relationship began in 2021. They spent part of their time in Qatar during his tenure as coach of Al-Duhail, and in 2026 they settled in Mexico after Crespo took charge of Atlas.

In October 2024, Crespo proposed to Silguero during a holiday in the Seychelles. The couple kept the news within their private circle, and the engagement became publicly known in October 2025.

So far, the two have not announced an expected due date. Their post received numerous congratulations from friends, fans and people from the football world.

Sources: tn.com.ar, infobae.com, lanacion.com.ar